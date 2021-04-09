The Challenge's Ashley Cain Says Daughter Has 'Days To Live' Following Discovery Of Multiple Tumors

This is just heartbreaking…

British reality star Ashley Cain announced on Thursday that his nearly 8-month-old daughter Azaylia (whom he shares with girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee) has been given just “days to live” after a long fight with leukemia. The Challenge star addressed his followers in a 10-minute long Instagram video (below), explaining why the family had suddenly gone quiet on socials after giving fairly regular updates on his child’s health battle.

In the vulnerable clip, the father shared the devastating news no parent wants to hear. Last week, doctors found two tumors in Azaylia’s brain and determined the care she was under was no longer an option because there was now “too much pressure” in her brain. Surgery would also not help as a spinal tap “would kill her.” That’s when he heard the unthinkable.

“At that point, obviously, our world came down… They think she’s only got one, two days to live.”

The TV personality followed the direction of the healthcare workers and took Azaylia home to receive hospice care, acknowledging:

“It was scary. You walk into your little daughter’s room and there’s big oxygen tanks and stuff like that. It was horrible. We took her home. She was on high levels of pain relief. We tried to enjoy every little bit we could, but it was tough.”

We can’t even imagine…

After noticing their baby “wasn’t really here properly,” the parents decided to stop her pain relief which gave them a false sense of hope.

“The next morning she was bright as a button. She had her sharpness back. She was responding to absolutely everything. We sat there and we thought, ‘This disease is not killing our daughter. We need to do everything we can do to save this little girl’s life.’”

Because of how strong their “fighter” continued to be, the family raced back to the hospital to demand more care. The Ex on the Beach alum continued:

“It would break me to stay at home to know that my daughter’s dying and I’m not doing anything about it… You only get one chance at life, so we are going to do everything to preserve hers. Because when you’re gone, you’re gone… She’s fought the hard, tough fight the whole way through, so I want to honor that and give her the best chance.”

Sadly, by Wednesday his world came crashing down again.

“They found tumors in her stomach and her spleen, her lungs, her kidneys, as well as the tumors in her brain. And the chemotherapy’s not working. Her disease is that aggressive, that nothing they are doing, nothing’s working.”

The former pro soccer player added of her illness:

“Azaylia’s one in a trillion. She literally is… But unfortunately, so is her disease.”

The 30-year-old and his girlfriend once again took their mini-me home, but this time with a bigger determination to give her the best end of life as possible.

“We’re going back home and we’re gonna try to make our baby as comfortable. We’re going to have as much fun as we can with her as possible… Azaylia hasn’t got a voice yet, but I think if she had a voice she’d want to be at home, too. So we’re gonna take her home, and we’re gonna enjoy stuff… We’re gonna have fun. We’re gonna be strong. We’re gonna go out with honor.”

Why having some “fun” with their girl matters so much, Ashley noted:

“From eight weeks old she’d been in hospital having chemotherapy, operations, transplants. I feel like for the last part of her life, I just want to take her home, see her like a baby and give her the best rest of her life that we can give her.”

Similarly putting on a brave face for her daughter, Vorajee described this as “the saddest news of my life,” but shared how “incredibly honored” she has been to be “a mummy to my precious girl.”

By Friday, Cain updated fans with photos of his firstborn taking her last bath at the hospital before heading home, writing:

“Nine days ago consultants told us my daughter had 1-2 days to live, but thought she may pass that evening. Even with a barbaric disease consuming her blood, tumors in her brain and organs and amounts of pain I cannot imagine… She is still battling through 9 days later, with parts of the day with nothing but smiles despite her discomfort.”

He concluded:

“She has fought a battle that not many, if any, of us could have endured and she’s earned the love and respect of many on the way. The truth is though, I hope and pray that I have earned hers! Even through the hardest and saddest time of my life, she has found a way to make it better. She has shined light on the darkest of days and she has opened my heart to amounts of love I couldn’t believe possible! The truth is, I don’t know what I will do without you. But for now, I find strength in giving you the best of me, and the only me that you deserve! You are in my arms, my thoughts, my prayers and my heart everyday my princess. YOU’RE MY HERO! DADDY LOVES YOU! ”

Thinking of this sweet family in this absolutely brutal time! Watch the dad’s full video (below):

Sending so much love Azaylia’s way!!

