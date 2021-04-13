Ashley Cain's Girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee Says Final Days With Daughter Azaylia ‘Feels Like Torture’ As She Battles Cancer

Azaylia Cain continues to be such a fighter as she lives out her last days battling cancer.

Since doctors gave her “days to live” following the emergence of cancerous tumors throughout her small body, including two on her brain, the 8-month-old’s parents Safiyya Vorajee and reality star Ashley Cain have been committed to having as much “fun” with her as possible. But, as can be expected, this has been an emotional roller coaster for the adults, with Safiyya now opening up about the pain she’s feeling as she cares for her daughter and prepares to say goodbye.

The momma said on her Instagram Story Monday:

“I just wake up in the morning and I look at her and I just feel so blessed every single morning that I’m waking up with her and having her there to hold and to smile to and to sing one of our Jungle Book themed tunes to all day long — the amount of times we sing this song to her is just mind-blowing. I just feel so happy that I can spend today with her and play and love her as much as I can and tell her how much I love her.”

The couple officially took their baby home Friday following doctor’s recommendations, but returned for emergency platelet transfusions on Sunday and Tuesday to stop “profuse bleeding” from her nose and in her tears that were a result of the cancer. Continuing her description of the past week, the Brit added:

“It’s absolutely heart-breaking. This feels like torture. It’s so difficult and it’s so hard. The support that you guys have all given us is amazing, it’s incredible.”

Not all that different from DMX’s fiancée’s latest tattoo, the mother shared she plans to get a tattoo of her firstborn’s feet and hands as a way to “always have her so close.” Such a sweet idea…

When signing off, Vorajee made sure to thank fans for the outpouring of love and support her family has received since sharing the brutal news last week.

“This stuff is so hard … but I’m just gonna make every day as happy, as fun, as playful as possible for her. Have a good day as well, guys. Appreciate all your loved ones, everybody that you love. Your children, hold them closer and tighter because tomorrow is never promised for anybody. So enjoy today.”

The proud father was even seen commenting on his girlfriend’s recent IG post, writing:

“EVERY SINGLE DAY IS A BLESSING WITH OUR LITTLE PRINCESS.”

And on Monday, he added in his own Story:

“Time is passing so quickly. Every second means everything.”

Great messages for everyone to remember, and sadly something so many have learned the hard way in the past year due to the deadly pandemic. We continue to send positive vibes the Cain family’s way during this absolutely heart shattering time. As Dwayne Johnson said, “stay strong.” Azaylia is in our thoughts!!

[Image via Safiyya Vorajee/Instagram]