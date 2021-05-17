Ashley Cain & Safiyya Vorajee's Family Gets Matching Diamond Tattoos 'In Memory Of' Baby Azaylia!

Keeping the memory alive…

Safiyya Vorajee and some of Ashley Cain’s family members have honored the couple’s late daughter Azaylia Diamond Cain by getting matching tattoos! The Challenge star made the reveal on his Instagram Monday by sharing a photo of multiple wrists that now display blank ink reading his daughter’s full name with a diamond icon (below). The athlete captioned the photo:

“I love you. Azaylia Diamond Cain”

Safiyya added a video to her own her IG Story, sharing:

“So some of the girls from the family have just been inked IN MEMORY Of my little girl Azaylia Diamond Cain.”

The idea of this tattoo first came in mid-April when Vorajee mentioned she might like to get Azaylia’s handprint or footprint permanently drawn on her “so I could always have her so close.” How special to share this ink with many women of the family!

Having just passed Azaylia’s 9-month birthday, which she sadly spent “in heaven,” the family has been mourning the tragic loss of their cancer patient since April 24. Open about the struggle of saying goodbye to the “little lioness” who fought a rare form of leukemia since she was just weeks old, the British couple continue to track their grief via social media for loyal followers. The momma recently shared to her feed:

“When the journey I was on was difficult mentally I didn’t realise it was going to get harder. Looking after my baby in hospital from 8 weeks old wasn’t the way I was expecting to become a mummy But I counted everyday as a blessing that I am azaylias mummy and would give her my 100% everyday! I studied every part of her diagnosis I learnt all her medicine because I wouldn’t have done nothing less for my baby.”

The parents were incredibly committed to Azaylia’s well-being as they cared for her at home once chemotherapy treatments were no longer effective. Despite the pain of watching their firstborn grow sicker as the days past, they certainly couldn’t have imagined the pain of her death. The Ex on The Beach alum’s girlfriend continued:

“Struggling mentally with losing my baby. My days feel so empty My life feels so lost My body feels so alone. But my soul feels so full, my spiritual alert feels so engaged more than ever. this is because Azaylia has given me a reason to connect with life in such a different way. I am struggling everyday but from each day I am gaining a new vision, Azaylia welcomed me everyday with a beautiful smile. I will find a new way to eventually live & I will keep your name alive Azaylia.”

So sad, yet so moving to see the family continue to find ways to be inspired by their little “champ.” We love the matching tats in her honor!

