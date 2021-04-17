Ashley Cain Feels 'Scared' For Daughter Azaylia & ‘Overwhelmed’ By The Support Amid Her Cancer Battle

We can’t imagine how difficult it has been for Ashley Cain and his girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee, whose 8-month-old daughter Azaylia has been battling a rare form of leukemia.

On Saturday, the 30-year-old footballer seemed emotional as he opened up about his feelings on the heartbreaking news that his little one can no longer be treated. Speaking on Instagram Stories, Cain first thanked everyone for the love and support that they have sent to Azaylia during this difficult time:

“I’m just sitting outside in the pod that we got for Azaylia so we can sit outside at night time and look up at the stars with her, she’s asleep at the minute and right now it’s too hot for her in here as she’s spiking in temperature and needs to cool down. I just wanted to say, I’m overwhelmed and grateful for all of the love and support and tributes that are going out for my daughter – it’s absolutely incredible.”

He continued, expressing how he’s frightened for the future:

“Truthfully though, I can’t really put into words how I’m feeling — I’m scared, I’m worried, I’m nervous, I’m anxious, all of the time.”

However, the athlete said he chooses to look on the bright side since Azaylia is still here with him now:

“But I’m getting my strength from being the best me I can be for my daughter right now, and currently she’s still here, she’s still breathing, and she’s still in the game.”

Earlier in the day, the parents hopped on their Instagram accounts to share a series of photos and videos of an amazing plane display that was put on above their house for their daughter. Cain wrote in the caption:

“We got surprised today with a plane flying over our house to create a heart in the sky for our brave and beautiful little princess Azaylia, who is still with us, fighting fearlessly every day.”

The Challenge star echoed similar statements from before, writing how he feels “overwhelmed at all of the amazing tributes that are happening around the world.” Cain continued to describe how the support is a “testament of her bravery, the awareness she has raised for childhood cancer and all the children and families she has helped through her struggles already.”

She continues to amaze us every single day with her strength! He concluded the post, expressing:

“Thank you to everyone. You don’t understand how much all of your love and light is comforting myself and my family. For now we have another day to cherish with another special memory – LETS GO CHAMP!”

As you may know, Cain and Vorajee have documented Azaylia’s fight on their social media, revealing last week that she only had days to live. The little champ has since moved home with her parents, though she has been taken back to the hospital a few times for emergency treatment.

Most recently, Vorajee revealed that she had to cover her baby girl’s eyes with a cold compress as her kidneys aren’t able to drain fluid from her body. The momma told fans on Friday that her daughter had a hard time opening her eyes due to severe swelling.

Our hearts continue to be with Azaylia, Ashley, and Safiyya. Keep fighting and aspiring, girl!

