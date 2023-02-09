Breastfeeding Icon Ashley Graham Explains Decision To Stop At 5 Months With Twins

Ashley Graham has zero regrets about not breastfeeding her twin sons once they turned 5 months old!

The 35-year-old supermodel has always been open about her experience with motherhood, even sharing candid pictures of herself breastfeeding her 13-month-old twins Malachi and Roman on Instagram. She’s become a real icon in her quest to smash taboos about motherhood!

Related: Ashley Fires Back At Journalist Shaming Her For ‘Fat Positivity’

During an appearance on The Daily Show Tuesday, Ashley got real once again — this time about her decision to stop breastfeeding her little ones after years of thinking that was the only way. Speaking with guest host Chelsea Handler, she shared that things “changed” in a matter of seconds when she welcomed her boys in January 2022:

“Overnight, my whole life changed. It felt like I was feeding a nation.”

As a new momma, Ashley believed breastfeeding was the only “right way” to feed her children when she had her 2-year-old son Isaac with her husband Justin Ervin two years ago. However, her mindset quickly changed with her two little guys:

“There’s not one thing that I wanted to kind of be left in the dark, especially with like how your body is changing when you’re pregnant and stretch marks and then saggy skin and formula – breastfeeding. There’s also this whole thing with people telling you how to feed your child. So, with my first kid I was like, ‘I can only breastfeed! This is the right way!’ And then I had the twins, and I was like, ‘I’m not doing this. This is not working here. Both of you want both of these? This is a lot of work.’”

It’s really tough on a person! And we can only imagine how much harder it was for Ashley since she had two newborns and also went through a traumatic birth experience months prior. Ultimately, she decided to move away from breastfeeding Malachi and Roman when they were 5 months old and switched to formula:

“I gave them the best formula I could find in America. And these little guys are so strong and so happy, so I don’t think we should be telling people how they should be feeding their kids.”

Exactly!!!

There is absolutely no shame in parents choosing to not breastfeed their kids and instead going the formula route! It’s about whatever works best for a parent and their family. We love to see Ashley having an honest conversation about this! You can ch-ch-check out her entire interview (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via Ashley Graham/Instagram, The Daily Show/YouTube]