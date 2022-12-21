Ashley Graham Fires Back At Journalist Shaming Her For 'Fat Positivity' With Sexy Pic Trend!

Ashley Graham is clapping back at mean AF body shamers!

On Monday, the 35-year-old trended on Twitter worldwide after she responded to a journalist dissing her and the “fat positivity movement.” The original tweet, which has since been deleted, featured several paparazzi pictures of the model in a striking gold mini dress — but the caption was beyond rude:

“The fat positivity movement is getting out of hand.”

Yeah, disgusting! Fans and supporters were already running to the one-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl’s defense before she saw the tweeter’s horrible dig for herself:

“I refuse to give this woman a retweet, but I have to point out that Ashley Graham is a goddess and s**tting on other woman for their looks is passe.” “We aren’t having that kind of energy anymore. Get a therapist.”

The sexy momma of three didn’t let the haters get her down, though, popping off in response to the mean comment in a tweet of her own, even starting a super badass trend. Posting a gorgeous photo of herself in the same gold mini dress that inspired the hate in the first place, Ashley wrote:

“Quote tweet this with a photo of you taking ‘fat positivity’ too far. I’ll start.”

Mic drop!

Ch-ch-check out the incredible pic (below):

Quote tweet this with a photo of you taking 'fat positivity' too far. I'll start. pic.twitter.com/WlmyYr13Kh — Ashley Graham (@ashleygraham) December 19, 2022

Beautiful!!

The comments and quote tweets flooded with selfies and mirror pics galore — but most importantly, the love everyone was giving themselves and each other was overwhelming! Social media users are lifting one another up so much that it’s rightfully drowning out the negative remarks:

“Tell ‘em to kiss it” “Everyone on this thread is healthy and beautiful” “There is no such thing as too far” “The body is a work of art. Many different brush sizes and paint colors” “I was self-conscious of how this pic turned out because of my stomach, but f**k it this is what I look like and I love it.”

Twitter is definitely putting the original body-shamer’s foot in their mouth with this one!

The television presenter has always been very passionate about self-love throughout her entire career as a model. Ash made it her goal to encourage everyone, especially women, to have positive body image thoughts and be their most authentic selves by keeping it real online!

We absolutely love her response and how it started an awesome trend of gratitude! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Ashley Graham/Twitter/MEGA/WENN]