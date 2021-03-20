Ashley Tisdale Calls Out 'Invasive' Comments About Her Body And Appearance Mid-Pregnancy

Don’t come for mom-to-be Ashley Tisdale!

The High School Musical alum is (thankfully) getting very real about body positivity and some of the challenges associated with it during pregnancy in a new blog post on her blog, Frenshe.

Writing about how much her body has changed over the past few months in a Friday afternoon post to the personal media outlet, Christopher French‘s wife recalled (below):

“Seeing my body look so different is still a little startling to me. It’s like I don’t fully recognize myself and almost like an out-of-body experience. Thoughts like, ‘Is that really me?’ come to mind. I think it comes down to body acceptance vs body love. I think that you can love your body, no matter what shape or form, but it’s the acceptance part that trips me up a little.”

We can only imagine!

Especially considering this is Ashley’s first child, and so the Young & Hungry producer is experiencing all these sensations, moments, and events for the very first time in her life.

The 35-year-old new-mother-to-be explained more about the ordeal, too. In one interesting passage, she called out people who have weird and often inappropriate comments to be made about her body!

Tisdale wrote (below):

“I popped pretty early in pregnancy, and I had people say ‘I think you’re farther along than you think’, ‘Are you having twins?’—all very invasive things. However, I brushed those comments off as I do with any type of criticism. I think change can be hard, but I continue each day saying I love you to my body because it’s doing so much, and it’s creating is a beautiful miracle. I have to let the ego-mind go and appreciate that my body can even do this. It’s letting go of my own needs because the needs of my baby are more important.”

Amen! A great attitude to take, even if the people aren’t you aren’t helping matters much.

Of course, we can also respect that it’s very difficult to get to this point mentally, too. No easy route to self-confidence and self-assuredness, you’ve just got to do the work!

What do U think about Ashley’s big pregnancy reveal here, Perezcious readers? To all the mothers out there — does this ordeal sound familiar? Do a lot of women go through things like this when they carry a child to term?

Share your own experiences and reactions to Tisdale’s new blog down in the comment section (below)…

