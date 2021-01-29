Ashley Tisdale Recalls Feeling 'Scrutinized' & 'Judged' After Getting Nose Job: 'It Was A Traumatic Experience'

Healing old wounds…

In a new essay shared to her lifestyle website Frenshe, Ashley Tisdale opened up about the major scrutiny she faced following a nose job in 2007, and how that “traumatic experience” still haunts her today!

As a refresher, the actress went public about the procedure at the time in hopes of avoiding the stigma related to plastic surgery, which was far less common or accepted in the early 2000s. She claimed about her rhinoplasty:

“I didn’t do this because I believe in plastic surgery. I did this to help my health. I literally almost could not breathe out of the right side of my nose.”

Unfortunately for the High School Musical alum, her openness didn’t shield her from haters. Even today, she still faces the backlash of the medical decision!

On Thursday, the pregnant star shared how a recent interview in which she was asked point-blank about undergoing rhinoplasty actually “triggered” the apparently unhealed emotional wounds created by the negativity thrown her way. The 35-year-old wrote:

“To be clear, it was not about changing my appearance. It wasn’t a big deal to me nor was it like I was dreaming of the day I’d get a nose job. On the other hand, I have ZERO judgment towards anyone who does look forward to that day—your body, your choice.”

Amen to that!!

The singer elaborated on her experience after she went under the knife, adding:

“Plastic surgery wasn’t culturally accepted then like it is now. When I got it done I was scrutinized, judged, and made to feel ashamed over my decision. I made a decision that was no one’s business (and is STILL no one’s business) and for that decision, I was constantly made to feel bad about it.”

Honestly, that makes us so bummed. No matter what her reason for the procedure, she didn’t deserve to feel ashamed of her new nose.

That said, while Ashley stands by her decision to undergo the surgery for health reasons, she’s been fairly vocal about getting breast implants for the matter of “appearance.” In August of 2020, the Disney Channel star revealed:

“Years ago I underwent breast enhancement surgery. Prior to the surgery, I constantly felt my body was less than, and thought this change would make me feel more whole and more secure about myself. And for a short period of time…it did.”

However, the big announcement over the summer was that she removed her implants because they were causing her to feel sick all the time. Since the procedure, she claims to be feeling as happy and like herself than ever before!

As she and her husband Christopher French anticipate the arrival of their firstborn, Ashley is especially weary her young daughter may be ridiculed in society like many young women prior, sharing:

“At the end of the day, I’m having a daughter, and I hope her choices aren’t met with judgment or shame. It’s taken years for me to process this experience—an experience that I didn’t think was that big of a deal either.”

We’re sure she’ll be a great role model for the little kiddo considering she has such personal experience facing backlash! Like the wellness guru said, your body, your choice!

