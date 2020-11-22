Pregnant Ashley Tisdale & Husband Spend Baby Moon In 'Safe Place' Big Sur As Birth Date Gets Closer!

It’s getting closer and closer to the time Ashley Tisdale and her husband, Christopher French, will welcome their first child together!

On Saturday, the High School Musical star and her partner decided to celebrate that achievement a bit more by enjoying a baby moon up in Big Sur, California. And to hear her tell it on Instagram, the amazing NorCal vacation spot clearly holds a special place in Tisdale’s own heart.

The actress showed off pictures from the mini-trip over the weekend, and even opened up a bit about how it relates to the last big life change she endured, when her beloved teacup Maltipoo Maui died a little more than a year ago now.

Writing to her followers on her IG account, Tisdale noted (below):

“Baby moon in Big Sur ???? Its crazy the last time here we were trying to heal from losing Maui, a huge life change. Now a little more than a year later we are celebrating this bundle of joy, another life change. I guess my point is life is always changing and as scary as the world seems right now, it will too change and get better. We just have to be patient and know we will be able to socialize with friends and loved one’s again. Thank you Big Sur for always being my safe place to heal and get perspective ❤️ I would say the secret lies in the ocean but I think it’s also the trees.”

Very thoughtful and well-said!

Ch-ch-check out Ashley’s gorgeous pictures from her time spent at the low-key NorCal destination spot here, too (below):

So amazing!

And another great shot of her incredible view out across the Pacific Ocean, too, here:

WOW!!!

Always interesting how life tends to come full circle like this too, isn’t it? If there’s one thing this whole crazy pandemic shutdown has (hopefully) given us, it’s the ability to reflect on our lives, and what matters to us, and where we’re all headed in this crazy world… or something!

Baby moon aside, Ashley and French hosted a low-key gender reveal party last month, too, and announced to the world that they’ll be having a little girl. The perfect little addition for the 35-year-old start and her beloved little family. Love it!!!

What do y’all think about all this, Perezcious readers? Looking forward to Ashley’s big day coming up — won’t be much longer now! Sound OFF about all of this with your well wishes for the family and more, down in the comments (below)!

