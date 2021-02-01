Ashley Tisdale Poses Naked With Her Baby Bump To Talk Self-Love!

Our bodies are POWERFUL and this Hollywood A-lister never wants you to forget it!

Ashley Tisdale started her week off with a dose of inspiration for her followers. Posting an intimate, naked selfie (below) on Monday, the pregnant soon-to-be momma shared some words of wisdom while showing off her baby bump. She wrote:

“So much of the time we give our love to others. Let’s start loving ourselves and our bodies in every shape and form. Our bodies do a lot for us every day and we neglect to acknowledge that. Thank your body and say I love you.”

What amazing advice!!

Many friends and celebs cheered the 35-year-old on for the vulnerable, yet totally fierce pic in the comments section, including Hilary Duff who responded:

“Looking like a queen ”

Even High School Musical director Kenny Ortega agreed with his former colleague’s tip, commenting:

“Brava Ashley! ”

Pregnant with her firstborn, Ashley’s body is working overtime these days as she prepares to welcome a child with hubby Christopher French. The couple announced the happy news in September around the time of their sixth wedding anniversary! How cute!

Now we’re off to tell our bodies we love them! Thanks for the reminder, Ash!

[Image via Ashley Tisdale/Instagram]