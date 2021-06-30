Listen To This: Hiding In The Middle!

Tenacity is one of the most important traits that a musician needs! Dealing with rejection. Working through stalls in a career. And not giving up!

We’re so thankful that Alyssa Reid has kept her dream alive!

We strongly believe that quality finds an audience!

The Canadian began her career on a reality TV singing show and has been working at it for over a decade.

She recently rebranded sonically and is now releasing music as ASHS.

Paranoid is dark pop. And we love it!!!

This has edge!

If you like Banks, you will enjoy this!

Check it out above!

