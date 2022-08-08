Ashton Kutcher’s Secret Battle With Autoimmune Disorder: ‘Lucky To Be Alive’

Did you have any idea Ashton Kutcher had an extreme health scare that left him bedridden and nearly killed him??

The 44-year-old has dealt with several health issues in the past. As you may recall, way back in 2013 the actor was sent to the hospital with pancreatitis because he was on a fruitarian diet while preparing for his role as Steve Jobs in the movie jOBS. He went to the hospital only two days before filming started where he recalled his “pancreas levels were completely out of whack”:

“First of all, the fruitarian diet can lead to … severe issues. I went to the hospital like two days before we started shooting the movie. I was doubled over in pain. My pancreas levels were … completely out of whack. It was really terrifying… considering everything.”

In October of last year his wife Mila Kunis opened up on Hot Ones about the pancreatitis scare, recalling how “stupid” she thought the situation was:

“He was so dumb. He only ate grapes at one point, it was so stupid. We ended up in the hospital twice with pancreatitis!”

That’s the last health issue we remember hearing about from Ashton. But method acting-induced pancreatitis isn’t the only issue the Killers star has suffered from over the years! On Access Hollywood’s sneak peek of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge on Monday, he confessed to having a secret battle with an autoimmune disorder much more recently:

“Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that, like, knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out, like, all my equilibrium.”

So scary!

In case you’re not familiar with vasculitis, it’s an extremely rare disorder in which inflammation causes the walls of blood vessels to thicken. This can result in organ and tissue damage if blood flow is restricted for too long. There’s also a risk of aneurysms due to the stretching of blood vessels, as well as the potential of bursting and internal bleeding — which can be fatal.

The That ‘70s Show alum continued speaking to host Bear Grylls, recalling how he didn’t know if he’d “ever” be able to walk, hear, or see “again”:

“You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone. Until you go, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to see again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to walk again.’”

Just so sad…

Ashton told Bear he’s “lucky to be alive” amid these super serious struggles, but the ever-positive Two and a Half Men star was able to take something away from the experience:

“The minute you start seeing your obstacles as things that are made for you, to give you what you need, then life starts to get fun, right? You start surfing on top of your problems instead of living underneath them.”

Grylls was seemingly impressed by Kutcher’s survivalist attitude and said of the actor:

“What do they say in survival? Storms make you stronger. And I think he’s living proof of that.”

See the full sneak peek (below):

We’re so glad it seems Ashton is doing much better now! We wish him the best and can’t wait to see how he does on Running Wild next week!

