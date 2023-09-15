Ashton Kutcher Steps Down As Board Chairman Of Anti-Child Sex Abuse Organization After Danny Masterson Backlash!

Ashton Kutcher takes another hit!

The That ’70s Show alum has resigned as chairman of the board of Thorn, the anti-child sexual abuse organization he co-founded in 2009 with his then-wife Demi Moore! Whoa! His current wife Mila Kunis, who was an observer on the board, is also walking away!

This, of course, comes after the actors were slammed for writing letters of support for Danny Masterson amid his rape case, in which he was convicted of sexually assaulting two women. Considering the couple’s longtime advocacy work in the area, it was a HUGE and shocking controversy — and they finally seem to realize it!

Related: Ashton Declares ‘I Chose Love’ Amid Danny Masterson Backlash!

In a letter written to the board on Thursday and shared with TIME, the Two and a Half Men alum announced his departure, revealing:

“Victims of sexual abuse have been historically silenced and the character statement I submitted is yet another painful instance of questioning victims who are brave enough to share their experiences.”

A big improvement from the couple’s initial apology… Probably because they’ve been listening to the criticism, he continued:

“After my wife and I spent several days of listening, personal reflection, learning, and conversations with survivors and the employees and leadership at Thorn, I have determined the responsible thing for me to do is resign as Chairman of the Board, effectively immediately. I cannot allow my error in judgment to distract from our efforts and the children we serve.”

He also apologized to all victims of sexual assault and their advocates for letting them down, concluding:

“The mission must always be the priority and I want to offer my heartfelt apology to all victims of sexual violence and everyone at Thorn who I hurt by what I did. And to the broader advocacy community, I am deeply sorry. I remain proud of what we have accomplished in the past decade and will continue to support Thorn’s work. Thank you for your tireless advocacy and dedication to this cause.”

Whoa…

We hope they truly understand what was so wrong about writing those letters and aren’t just doing this because they know it’s the right thing to do amid the backlash they’re facing! Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]