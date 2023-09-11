Kathy Griffin Responds To Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis By Revealing She Tried To Turn In Her Own Pedo Brother

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Kathy Griffin is delivering her take on the Danny Masterson rape trial.

Specifically, the comedian is calling out Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis for having so publicly defended their That 70s Show co-star with letters of support prior to his sentencing last week. Of course, Masterson is now facing decades in prison after having been convicted of multiple rape counts. And both Ashton and Mila are catching serious criticism online for their defense of him prior to sentencing.

Now, the My Life On The D-List star is having her say. In a TikTok video published on Sunday, Kathy called out Ashton, Mila, and others including Giovanni Ribisi for their letters of support for Masterson, first saying:

“The notion that this guy was also convicted of drugging these women … that is such serious stuff that I don’t really care that when they were working on That ’70s Show he was like a good guy to work with.”

The call-out wasn’t just about seeking justice for Masterson’s victims, though. It had to do with an issue very near to Kathy’s own heart: the tragic and awful case of her late brother Ken Griffin.

Speaking about Ken, and referencing how she has previously written about him, the comedian said:

“Alright, so I’m going to open up about something, and this video is long, I apologize. But my brother, who is now dead — his name is Ken Griffin — was a pedophile. I wrote about it in my first book, and it was a horrible, horrible thing, and I tried to get him caught.”

Linking her own attempt at getting Ken caught to the opposite of Ashton and Mila’s decision to back Masterson, Kathy went on:

“Now this was my brother, so I don’t want to hear about Ashton and Mila and Giovanni Ribisi and people that feel like they had to stick up for Danny Masterson because he was their bro, or he was their buddy. This was my own brother. And two of his girlfriends confessed to me that he also physically abused them very violently.”

She then revealed how she called the Los Angeles Police Department twice about her brother:

“I called LAPD about it twice, because my brother was the super of a building, and that’s how he gained access to his victims. He was the manager of an apartment building in Hollywood, so he had keys to all the units, and he allegedly — he never went to prison for it, he went to prison for something else — molested a boy and a girl.”

OMG…

According to Kathy, the situation caused a “giant rift” within her family:

“This has been something that caused a giant rift within my family. For many years, I was shunned from my own family because I was trying to get my brother Ken arrested. … So, I was in and out of my family, and sometimes they would write me letters saying I’m not a Griffin anymore. It was a horrible thing. He was the focal point of the family, in a way, because it was such a serious thing.”

And it had lasting effects on her — not to mention the two little kids who she believes were molested by her brother:

“It’s always haunted me that I could never do anything about it. I think about those children every day, and I think about other victims he probably had. … The point is that blood was not thicker than water in my case, and if you know that somebody is committing SA [sexual assault], you should do something if you can. My God, at least try.”

Ugh.

You can watch Kathy’s full (and very serious) TikTok video about her brother’s unsettling alleged past (below):

Such a horrible thing to go through. Not only for the victims (obviously), but also all the other people affected by such serious and long-lasting actions like this, too.

We send our love to all the victims impacted by sexual assault here — be they in Masterson’s case disturbing case, or the one allegedly involving the late Ken Griffin.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

