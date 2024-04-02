Ashton Kutcher Expecting Subpoena In Good Pal Diddy's Investigation -- And Mila Kunis Has A Plan!

Diddy is in deep s**t right now. But the thing about deep s**t is, it’s got a stink that tends to spread.

One star you might not have expected to be worried about getting pulled into the music mogul’s legal drama? Ashton Kutcher! Yeah, the sitcom star may soon find himself getting punk’d by the US government. With a subpoena. At least, that’s his concern right now, according to an insider spilling to DailyMail.com!

The That ’70s Show star has been good friends with Diddy for years! He even used to stay at that Miami mansion that got raided! So he figures he’s about to get grilled by the feds in their investigation of the All About The Benjamins rapper. The source claimed:

“He is expecting a subpoena as they have been good friends for 20 years.”

Feds working out of New York reportedly have multiple witnesses against Diddy. And they’re looking into him for sex trafficking, like Cassie accused him of, but also the solicitation and distribution of narcotics and firearms. Whoa.

Video: Diddy Talks ‘Crazy’ 48 Hours With Teen Justin Bieber In Resurfaced Clip!

So does Ashton know something about any of that? Is that why he thinks he’s going to be asked? It’s unclear, but one thing is for sure. Mila Kunis is not going to allow this to be another Danny Masterson situation, where they get publicly pilloried for vouching for the wrong friend! The source told DM:

“There is no way in hell Ashton or Mila will be showing any sort of public support for Diddy right now… Regardless of Ashton’s long history with him, he has distanced himself from Diddy since Cassie’s lawsuit, and even more so in the wake of the new ones.”

That may be more Mila’s wariness than Ashton’s good sense speaking. The insider didn’t say if Ashton was yearning to reach out to his pal, but they did make clear:

“Mila will not let Ashton be in any sort of contact.”

They never expected their letters to the judge in the Danny Masterson case to go public. But they did, and pleading for leniency because a convicted rapist was such a good friend and a good guy? Yeah, that wasn’t a good look. The insider said:

“Ashton and Mila have been laying super low since the Danny Masterson support and they are in no way about to get sucked into this mess. They are focusing on their family and their marriage and enjoying the low-key home life right now.”

Well, they can’t be too happy about Ashton and Diddy’s longtime bromance being thrust back into the spotlight, can they? Could the No Strings Attached star really have multiple friends who end up getting arrested for sex crimes?

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]