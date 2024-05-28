Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis' Kids Pop Up In SUPER Rare First Public Appearance At WNBA Game!

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis showed up at a WNBA game over the long Memorial Day holiday weekend — and their kids did, too!

Their daughter Wyatt, 9, and son Dimitri, 7, haven’t thus far been around for ANY public appearances. The family values their privacy, and there ain’t nothin’ wrong with that! But on Friday night, they all stepped out on the town to watch women’s basketball!

The occasion was a game between the host Los Angeles Sparks and the visiting Indiana Fever. That was a big game because the Fever have rookie phenom Caitlin Clark on their team. Clark was a superstar at the University of Iowa — the same school which Ashton attended — and is now doing her thing in pro ball!

Thankfully for Clark, the Fever won 78-73. But the real show happened after the game! There, after sitting courtside for the contest, Kutcher and Kunis posed for pics with Caitlin and their two little ones! And the kids were SO happy to meet such a fast-rising basketball star!

The That 70’s Show alum rocked an Iowa Hawkeyes hat, while his lookalike son wore a matching sweatshirt. And Wyatt was noticeably awed to be in Clark’s presence when she came over after the game ended!! It’s crazy to see how much Wyatt and Dimitri look like their momma and daddy, too. Those genes definitely got passed down! You can see vid of the post-game interaction for yourself (below):

???? Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis attended the WNBA basketball game in LA last night! pic.twitter.com/88RIX0h8hw — mila kunis fans (@dimitrikutcher) May 25, 2024

The moment was a big deal, too, because it’s the first public appearance that Wyatt and Dimitri have made with their A-list parents! Seriously! Kutcher and Kunis have been keen on keeping their kids out of the spotlight. But they had to step into it to watch the phenom Clark hoop it up! Love it! Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]