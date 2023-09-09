Aubrey O'Day Reveals Which Cosmetic Surgery She's Gotten -- And What She's Planning Now!

Aubrey O’Day is getting honest about cosmetic surgery in a new interview with The US Sun.

On Friday the singer responded to all the rumors that have followed her over the years, speculation she got surgeries such as a breast enhancement and a Brazilian butt lift. And guess what? She’s shutting them down! She told the outlet:

“My boobs are huge. They’re natural and everybody thinks I’ve got fake boobs and a fake butt and everything else. It’s all bulls**t.”

The reality TV star did admit, however, she HAS had work done. It’s just not what everyone thinks! The 39-year-old dished she has had a body contouring treatment, lip fillers, and Botox on her forehead. She claims she hasn’t gotten anything done since her last trip to Bali in 2022, however. Her body contouring procedure was done even further back with AirSculpt treatments on her chin and abdomen in 2019 before she went on MTV‘s Ex on the Beach. You can see the before and after pictures above, and she’s definitely rocking a wildly different look these days! What do U think about her plastic surgery claims??

As far as her lips, the Danity Kane songstress said she’s “happy about” the fact they’re getting smaller and she almost “doesn’t recognize” them anymore:

“Hopefully, they’ll go completely away … If it’s stuck, I can get it dissolved.”

In fact, her future plans don’t just include dissolving her lip fillers. The All About Aubrey star also revealed she’s thinking about getting something else reduced: her chest! Yep, she’s really thinking about a breast reduction, in hopes of getting a similar look to what she had when she was 21:

“My boobs are real and they’re big, and they’re heavy. I just want it to be flat chested, really. I just want my boobs smaller.”

Don’t expect her to jump on the Ozempic train, either! Later in the interview, when asked if she’d ever do another body sculpting procedure or try the diabetes drug to lose weight, she said:

“I’ve been working out so much. I do Barry’s every day. I’m so into health and fitness right now that I’m getting pretty snatched.”

That would be Barry’s Bootcamp, high-intensity workouts alternating between strength training and cardio. We guess it’s working!

It’s great to hear Aubrey is taking care of herself and making the decisions that make her happy! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Aubrey O’Day/Instagram/Chris Connor/WENN]