Diddy Seen In First Pics Since Bombshell Cassie Lawsuit -- As Lawyer Says Settlement Is Not ‘An Admission Of Wrongdoing’

Diddy has been spotted for this first time since s**t hit the fan.

In pics obtained by TMZ over the weekend, the Bad Boy For Life rapper was seen looking rather downcast outside of his luxury Star Island mansion in Miami — the first time he’s been seen since Cassie filed a disturbing lawsuit against him last week, alleging rape, abuse, and trafficking.

He kept things casual in a black shirt, dark blue lounge pants, and white socks as he sat down next to someone the outlet reports to be his longtime chief of staff. The two chatted for a while, and by the look on Diddy’s face, it seems like some pretty heavy topics were being touched on. At one point, he could even be seen burying his face into his hands. See (below):

While Cassie may have agreed to settle her lawsuit with Diddy, we’re sure it’s still at the front of his mind. We mean, those were some pretty horrific accusations. Though his lawyer, Ben Brafman, told Page Six on Saturday that the settlement should not be taken as an “admission.” He said in a statement:

“Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing. Mr. Combs‘ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.”

That’s certainly not what Aubrey O’Day seems to think…

