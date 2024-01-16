Aubrey O’Day Called Out As ‘Disrespectful’ For Posting MLK Quotes -- With Thirst Trap Pics!

Girl, what?!?

Aubrey O’Day is getting roasted for posting about Martin Luther King Jr. alongside thirst traps and promo for her OnlyFans account! On Monday, the former Danity Kane member took to her Instagram with an inspirational MLK quote in the caption for the federally-recognized holiday. She wrote:

“‘Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.’ — Martin Luther King Jr.”

An awesome message! Something we should all strive to live by!! But there was just one little problem… the fact that it was posted with some very NSFW content!!

The 39-year-old’s IG carousel was filled with various pics of her posing in a beige bralette, low-rise cutout cargo pants, and boots. The singer — who claims she once had an affair with Donald Trump Jr. — also posted a viral clip of Donald Trump’s ex-attorney Michael Cohen repeatedly responding “more” when questioned in court. She captioned the video:

“How many times a day does @aubreyoday’s ONLYFANS have you pressed? … and you don’t even have to testify.”

She also threw in a parody breaking news segment full of close-up shots of her booty with apparent (phony) stamps of approval from Trump and President Joe Biden. Ohhh, boy! Oh, and there was a lengthy interview clip of her explaining why cell phones are “a f**king problem.” Really, the post felt like a fever dream full of everything and anything! Ch-ch-check out the full thing (below):

Irritated by the use of the thirst traps alongside an MLK tribute, fans poured into the comment section to drag her for the “disrespectful” post. As you can see (below), they slammed her in a variety of different ways:

“This is disrespectful” “This is NOT it sis. Show some respect. @aubreyoday.” “When I look at these pics, Martin Luther Kings moving speeches from 1964 are exactly what I think of” “Please Do Not disrespect Dr King by using his words for the good of All mankind to drive traffic to your disgraceful, tasteless money-grabbing page?! ISWIS sis! .” “It’s like…how can I love someone so much (Aubrey) but at the same time wanna tell her that this ain’t it.”

Innerestingly, some supporters could care less about the confusing mashup, simply saying of the caption:

“Fantastic Quote from Martin Luther King Jr.” “Happy Martin Luther king Jr to you Aubrey baby and love you boo ” “Yes and that quote .”

Well, uh, we guess not everyone was offended…

What about you, Perezcious readers? Do you think it was “tasteless” to post about MLK alongside her OnlyFans promos and stuff?!?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Aubrey O’Day/Instagram & History/YouTube]