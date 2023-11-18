Aubrey O’Day Reacts To Cassie & Diddy’s Shocking Lawsuit Settlement!

Aubrey O’Day doesn’t seem to be satisfied with the latest turn in Cassie’s lawsuit against Diddy…

As Perezcious readers know, Cassie, whose full name is Casandra Ventura, filed a bombshell lawsuit against the Bad Boy Records founder on Thursday, alleging abuse, rape, trafficking, and tons of other wild accusations. You can read all about it HERE.

Right after the news dropped, Aubrey, member of Danity Kane, a girl group founded by Diddy’s Making the Band, hopped in Cassie’s corner. She posted on Instagram:

“Been trynna tell y’all for years. Prayers up for this queen ”

Needless to say, she seemed enthused over the idea that the I’ll Be Missing You rapper may be having to answer to the court system… But as we all now know, things have gone in a different direction — and Aubrey ain’t happy.

Shortly after the news broke on Friday night that Cassie and Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, had “amicably” agreed to a settlement, the Show Stopper singer took to Instagram to share her thoughts… and spoiler alert: she sounds disappointed. She wrote on her Story:

“Money > Accountability. Every time. Welcome to another chapter of the system is well in place.”

She seems to be suggesting that Diddy must have paid Cassie a pretty large chunk of cheddar in order to drop that “accountability” she was seeking… which is a common reality in Hollywood.

As we reported on Saturday morning, details of the settlement have not been revealed, but we’ll continue to keep our eyes peeled. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments down below.

