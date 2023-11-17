Aubrey O'Day Supports Cassie -- She's Been Telling Us About Diddy 'For Years'! And There's Proof!

Danity Kane have Cassie‘s back. They also worked with Diddy — and they have stories of their own…

On Thursday Cassie dropped a bombshell lawsuit claiming Sean Combs used his power as the head of her label to take control of her life, trapping her in a relationship of abuse, manipulation, and apparently attempted murder. She says when she eventually left for good, he raped her. It’s a horrific story you can read more about HERE.

Immediately after news broke, the first people to jump in Cassie’s corner were Danity Kane, the girl group formed by Diddy’s Making The Band. They worked with him, so they know we guess…

Dawn Richard said simply:

“Praying for Cassie and her family, for peace and healing. You are beautiful and brave. “

Aubrey O’Day, always the most outspoken of the group, had a bit more to unload. First she posted in various places, including her Instagram:

“Been trynna tell y’all for years. Prayers up for this queen “

She isn’t wrong. Aubrey has been fighting Diddy since way back in the Making The Band days. In fact, she posted a clip from the show on her IG Story in which the two get into a screaming match. She captioned it:

“If you think what made the cut was as ugly as it got… you’re wrong.”

Diddy broke the news on the Making The Band 4 finale in 2008 that Aubrey had been fired from Bad Boy Records. They just never could see eye to eye. But considering what Cassie has told us about her relationship with the music mogul, that speaks pretty well of Aubrey!

Just last year on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Aubrey insinuated some much darker things were going on behind the scenes. She said she was kicked out because she “wasn’t willing to do what was expected of” her — “not talent-wise, but in other areas.” She also said:

“He was the hardest person that you can work for, and it was torture. And not the work part of it, but the other stuff — mind games.”

Yeah. Like we said, in the context of Cassie’s lawsuit, that seems even worse than we imagined at the time! Aubrey has also hinted that Diddy may have been suspected in more crimes. But just hinted.

And just two months ago Aubrey claimed Diddy had sent her and the other members of Danity Kane a new contract THIS YEAR including an NDA to tell them not to ever disparage him or Bad Boy Records.

Huh. In light of the accusations, that timing is SO SUS! He must have known the lawsuit was coming, right? And didn’t want anyone telling their stories?? Damn. That’s especially alarming when you consider Diddy is reportedly under criminal investigation now in NYC — and they may be looking for more victims!

Really seems like more folks should have been listening to Aubrey all along…

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

