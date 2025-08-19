Wait, Kate Gosselin Isn't Estranged From Daughter Hannah?? She Just Revealed THIS!

Have Kate Gosselin and her daughter made amends?? That’s what it sounds like!

Of course, as we’ve been following over the years, when Kate and her then-husband Jon Gosselin split up back in 2009 it ultimately left them each with only partial families. Two of the sextuplets, Hannah and Collin, decided to go be with their dad, while Aaden, Alexis, Joel, and Leah stayed with their mom. We’ve heard the heartbreaking story of Collin’s experiences with Kate, and it seemed like Hannah was mostly on his side of things.

But now, according to a new TikTok comment from the reality TV matriarch, she and her estranged daughter are doing great! Really????

After returning to social media, the 50-year-old has been sharing new tidbits about her life, and in a video last week she revealed Hannah helped her set up her Amazon storefront:

“Hannah just called me and helped me get an Amazon list together of all the things that I mentioned and people keep asking me for, so guess what? It’s on my TikTok profile now … I’m really excited because I was asking her for help. She’s really good.”

See the video (below):

Wow, that’s a twist! In the comments, viewers voiced their surprise! We mean, with Hannah off living with her dad, we didn’t expect it either. One commenter wrote:

“I didn’t even know Hannah still spoke to you”

To which Kate revealed:

“Yep! Always has! Don’t believe what you hear out there, constantly being shoved down your throat “

Wow!

See more reactions (below):

“Hannah still being mommy’s helper all these years later” “Happy you have a relationship with Hannah ” “WE LOOOOVE HANNAH!!!!!” “I’m excited for you”

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Hannah Gosselin/Kate Gosselin/Instagram]