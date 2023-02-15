Audrina Patridge Mourns The Sudden Death Of Her 15-Year-Old Niece

Audrina Patridge is going through a very challenging time and letting her grief out into the world.

The Hills alum took to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon to share some very sad news with her 1.7 million followers: her 15-year-old niece Sadie Raine Loza has died.

The 37-year-old reality TV veteran didn’t share details about what happened to the teenager. But judging by the posts that have come out since her death, it appears Sadie’s passing was extremely unexpected. In the new memorial to her fallen family member, Audrina offered a carousel of lovely pics of the girl growing up, and wrote:

“My heart hurts to even write this. My beautiful niece is now in heaven. I know Its not goodbye forever, but it is the hardest to say goodbye for now. We will miss you and cherish every single moment we had with you. Rest in peace Say Say!! We love you forever and ever!”

So sad.

Down in the comments, thousands of fans shared their condolences. Famous friends of the reality TV star popped up to offer love and support, too.

Brody Jenner, Patridge’s longtime co-star on The Hills, wrote:

“So so sorry for your loss Audrina. This is heartbreaking. Sending love to you and the family.”

While fellow MTV starlet Kristin Cavallari added:

“Omgggg this kills me.”

Actress Rachel Bilson offered her grief to the mourning aunt:

“Audrina! I’m so so sorry! sending all the love and light to you and your family.”

And former Bachelorette lead and Bachelor Nation show host Kaitlyn Bristowe jumped in, as well:

“I can’t even imagine that sort of pain. I’m so sorry.”

Just crushing. It’s nice to see these stars come together to support Audrina in her time of need. But the circumstances behind it are so, so terrible. Sadie was just 15 years old, and with so much life ahead! Ugh.

Audrina’s public reveal followed hours after Sadie’s mother Casey Loza took to her own IG account to first post news of the teenager’s death. In Casey’s announcement post, the mourning mother wrote about how revealing her daughter’s passing to the world is “the hardest thing I ever have had to do.” She added:

“Sadie Raine Loza has left this Earth for the heavens. Writing this was the hardest thing I ever have had to do, not knowing the right words I’ll leave you with this, Sadie liked to remind me that the first law of thermodynamics aka (Law of Conservation of Energy) works in all spheres of life… ‘Energy cannot be created or destroyed, it can only be changed from one form to another.’ Transformation is a better word than death. Her story will save countless lives, her memory will never be forgotten. Rest In Peace you brilliant starseed. You’re with your creator. We will miss you dearly. I love you”

Per People, no cause of death has been revealed. The circumstances behind what led to Sadie’s passing are still unclear, to. Like we noted up top, though, it seems to have been very unexpected. Not even two weeks ago, Sadie celebrated her 15th birthday.

Casey marked the momentous occasion by posting a decidedly happier tribute on Instagram. Along with a video of Sadie beaming while holding a birthday cake, her proud momma wrote:

“i cant believe youre 15. it feels like the years flew by and we still have so many more adventures to go on! aliens in sedona, portals, learning to drive in the desert hahah i love you so much my little clone. youre so beautiful, kind, smart and funny!! that dryyy af british humor tho. im so proud to be your mom and i cannot wait to see the insane ancient civilization architecture you’re going to construct someday. i love you so so much my sadie raine.”

Now, ten days later, the teenager is dead. So, so sad. Our hearts weep for Audrina and her family. We send all our love and condolences to Sadie’s parents, extended family, friends, and closest confidants.

R.I.P.

