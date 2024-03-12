The Hills Sisterhood! Audrina Patridge Supports Kristin Cavallari & Hot Young Boyfriend!

If no one else has Kristin Cavallari’s back, at least her reality TV co-star from yesteryear still does!
The Very Cavallari star has been the subject of a LOT of media attention since going public with TikTok star Mark Estes — who at 24 years old is 13 years Kristin’s junior! Yowza!
But while some netizens may be outraged she’s dating someone so much younger, her The Hills co-star Audrina Patridge is “happy for her.”
During an interview with Us Weekly Sunday on DIRECTV’s Streaming With the Stars Oscars watch party, the 38-year-old told the outlet Kristin deserves happiness… Even though she totally thought the podcast host’s hard launch of her new man was fake at first! She said:
“At first I was like, ‘Is this real? Or is that a publicity stunt?’”
HA!
However, once she realized that it was legit, she settled into the idea:
“They’re actually really cute together. Maybe she needs to have some fun in her life.”
Well, it definitely looks like she is having fun! Audrina added:
“I had to text her … She was like, ‘Oh, thank you so much.’ And I’m just happy for her. She deserves to be happy.”
So sweet!
As we’ve seen, Kristin doesn’t really give two f**ks what most people think — something Audrina echoed:
“Kristin is the last person that ever would [care]. She is going to live her life as she should.”
Good for her! Thoughts Perezcious readers? Let us know down in the comments!