Audrina Patridge's Sister Splits From Husband 6 Months After Teen Daughter's Tragic Death

Just six months after losing Sadie, their 15-year-old daughter, Casey Loza and her husband, Kyle Loza, have broken up. Casey took to Instagram on Friday to announce the divorce to everyone, writing in a lengthy caption:

“When Sadie died I was so deep inside my own pain I didn’t have space for Kyle’s. we all know I can’t half ass things. A broken heart is not enough, we must shatter it completely. And with love I release you back into the wild.”

Although Casey “wanted to wait a year” before revealing the news, she shared that Kyle “publicly posted he had moved on” with someone else — so she felt the need to address the matter now:

“The only person on the internet I truly care about is Draven. And he’s been thru hell and came out more mature than me at times. so here we are. I’m making a public announcement that my marriage is over. So we can move forward without it being messy. We all grieve in different ways, as long as our childrens safety comes first this will just be another catalyst.”

She continued:

“Embarrassing af but hey it’s human. We’re here to experience every single part right? My sense of humor will be my last coping mechanism ill drop during ascension. I just want to give a shout out to my team, all 3 factors, for being professional af and allowing me to push thru more healing in the last 6 months then most people in 10 years. Time is not linear, not everyone can see that, may we all be brave enough to move forward and live authentically. ( chapter 3 )”

The now former couple no doubt have experienced a difficult couple of months. Back in February, Casey publicly revealed their daughter suddenly passed away, saying:

“Sadie Raine Loza has left this Earth for the heavens. Writing this was the hardest thing I ever have had to do, not knowing the right words I’ll leave you with this, Sadie liked to remind me that the first law of thermodynamics aka (Law of Conservation of Energy) works in all spheres of life… ‘Energy cannot be created or destroyed, it can only be changed from one form to another.’ Transformation is a better word than death. Her story will save countless lives, her memory will never be forgotten. Rest In Peace you brilliant starseed. You’re with your creator. We will miss you dearly. I love you”

Just awful. No cause of death has been revealed yet.

Casey has been through so much over the past year between grieving her child and now her marriage. We’re sending love and healing to her during this tough time. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

