Audrina Patridge Says 15-Year-Old Niece's Tragic Death Has Her Daughter TERRIFIED

Audrina Patridge is still healing from the tragic death of her 15-year-old niece… and so is her daughter.

The 38-year-old former reality star revealed she suddenly lost her niece Sadie Loza back in February 2023. She didn’t open up about the cause of death to the public then, but months later TMZ reported the teenager died from a narcotics overdose. Law enforcement sources explained to the outlet she had purchased Percocet pills laced with a fatal dose of fentanyl through Snapchat. At that time, cops were trying to figure out who sold the drugs to Sadie.

Related: Hayden Panettiere Honors Brother On 1-Year Anniversary Of His Death

Now, one year later, Audrina is opening up about how the teen’s death has been very traumatic to her 7-year-old daughter Kirra. And the details are heartbreaking, Perezcious readers. Talking with Rachel Bilson on the Broad Ideas podcast this week, The Hills alum shared how her little one has been struggling ever since Sadie passed away. It’s been such a hard time for Kirra that whenever she gets dropped off at school, she gets scared her mom may never come back:

“Every time I leave, even when I drop Kirra at school she says, ‘What if you don’t come back? What if you don’t come back?’ Every day when I drop her at school, it’s a kiss on the lips, a kiss on the head, and a hug. We have to do that every single day, and if we don’t do it, she cries at school.”

That is just heart-wrenching…

Audrina went on to recall how it was the hospital staff who initially told her daughter and other nieces and nephews what happened to Sadie:

“They had a lot of questions, they didn’t understand. They took all the kids to the room, gave them toys to play and things to color with. [They] read them a book about what was going on, kind of explained it to them.”

When Audrina had her own conversations with Kirra about her niece’s death, she said she tried to keep things “honest but vague” since she didn’t want her kiddo “to be scared.” However, the MTV personality noted that “it’s that trauma of what if you don’t come back” for her daughter now. So, so sad.

Our hearts continue to break for Audrina, Kirra, and the rest of their family. They’ve been through so much over the past year. You can watch her candid interview (below):

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org.

[Image via Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson/YouTube, Audrina Patridge/Instagram]