Bachelor Alum Rachael Kirkconnell Says She's 'Demisexual' After Matt James Breakup -- And Hasn't Had Sex In YEARS!

Buckle up, Bachelor Nation, because Rachael Kirkconnell is dropping some unexpected commentary!

The former Bachelor contestant just shared a bombshell on the Extra Dirty podcast that has fans doing a double take. After her shocking split from Matt James earlier this year, Rachael is redefining what romance — and sex — looks like in her life. For one, she revealed that she now identifies as demisexual. But even more than that, she says it’s been years since she’s had sex. YEARS!!!

Let’s get into it. While chatting with podcast host Hallie Batchelder for the ep late last week, Rachael said, “I think that’s me,” after demisexuality was explained. Basically, demisexuality is when you only feel sexually attracted to someone after forming a deep emotional connection with them.

And when Rachael said she thought that was her thing, Batchelder reacted with confusion:

“But I think everyone should be demisexual … it seems like a healthy thing to do.”

Regardless, Rachael doubled down:

“I just feel like I do have to have an emotional connection with someone. I just don’t think I could go home with anyone. I have to feel safe and comfortable with them and be emotionally invested at least in a way that I could see us dating or I at least have a crush on them… It’s not a physical attraction, I guess.”

It’s giving emotionally intelligent queen energy!

But it gets even juicier. Batchelder also asked if she might be into women — and while Kirkconnell wasn’t sure about labels, she clarified that she cares more about the bond than the person’s gender. When it comes to attraction, Rachael said:

“I can say, ‘Wow, that person is really attractive.’ I obviously find them really attractive, I think they’re really hot, but I don’t care after that, cause they could still be like a terrible person or have the worst personality ever and that would make me not want to sleep with them because that totally turns me off. I guess their attraction can only get so far for me. Maybe that’s my problem, I don’t know.”

Well, okay then!

But now for the headline-making moment: sis hasn’t had sex in YEARS. Not since loooong before her split from Matt.

See, apparently their bedroom was already collecting dust before their relationship flatlined earlier this year. Kirkconnell admitted:

“It’s been so long at this point. I feel like a virgin again. OK, I don’t think that we’ve like discussed it, guys. I haven’t had sex way longer than you think. I’ll just put it that way.”

And if you thought she was exaggerating, nope! She’s serious. She said:

“It’s been years. Years. It has been so long.”

Wow!

She went on to say that the long dry spell that had been going on even back when she was with Matt has made her even more selective:

“That’s why I’m saying like I feel like a virgin again to where I don’t want to just give it up to anyone. It’s like almost like I can’t just like hook up with someone random at this point because it’s been so long that I want it to be incredible.”

She then added that she wants it to be “special” when she does the deed again — even if it means risking “another heartbreak” to find that connection.

Which, uh, wow! Well, there’s no doubt that Kirkconnell and her reality TV-famous ex ended on not the best of terms. But now, it seems like Rachael is stepping into a new era: no random hookups, no situationships, just a demisexual queen waiting for a love that’s worth the wait.

Thoughts, y’all?? Drop ’em (below)…

[Image via Rachael Kirkconnell/Instagram/Matt James/Instagram]