What A Creep! Cassie Randolph Files Restraining Order Against Ex Colton Underwood Over SCARY Alleged Stalking!

This Bachelor breakup has truly taken a turn for the worse.

On Friday, Cassie Randolph filed a restraining order against Colton Underwood, claiming in court documents he’s been harassing and stalking her, among other things. According to TMZ, Cassie alleged her athlete ex went so far as to install a tracking device on the back bumper of her car, so he would always know her whereabouts!

Scary stuff…

The reality star claims the 28-year-old has been showing up uninvited to her apartment in El Lay, and parent’s house in Huntington Beach, taking walks to her complex, and loitering in an alley outside her bedroom window at 2 a.m.

Additionally, the 25-year-old has alleged that since their breakup in mid-April, Colton has sent her harassing text messages which have accused her of hanging out with an ex-boyfriend. She further accused him of sending anonymous messages to her, pretending to be a stalker, while simultaneously saying he had fallen victim to the same stalker. Man, that is creepy stuff.

Cassie also noted that she has proof — as Colton has already admitted to sending the messages AND to planting the tracking device on her vehicle.

Sounds terrifying!

The pair announced their split on May 29 via their respective social media accounts, each penning heartfelt notes about each other. The speech pathology student wrote at the time:

“Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each others lives. With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there. I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each others back. Always.”

Though things seemed to be going fairly well for the former couple at first (who gets breakup tattoos with their ex?), it wasn’t long before things turned MESSY. In July, Cassie appeared on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever with Chris Harrison, a decision shaded publicly by her ex, who wrote:

“I’ve come to realize when you’re in the thick of it you just need to take a step back and look at things from a different perspective, in doing so I have gained so much clarity about what I want and more importantly what I need in a relationship.”

Oof.

Of course, she didn’t stay silent about the subtle diss! On her Instagram Story, the ABC alum wrote:

“I would like to state that I do not wish to create an online petty war. Colton, as you know we made an agreement to not publicly discuss our break up. I have honored this, as have you thus far.”

But in August, things changed again! During a guest appearance on the Reality Steve podcast, Underwood claimed the two were on good terms:

“I have nothing but good things and love and well-wishes and friendship with Cassie right now. I love the girl and miss the girl dearly. She’s amazing.”

But not long after that… they unfollowed each other on IG. Randolph’s family, with whom Colton lived for a few months this year while he fought off COVID-19, also unfollowed him. We guess now we know why.

And now, here we are. No word on whether a judge has signed off on the restraining order, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated.

