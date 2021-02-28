The Bachelor Announces Chris Harrison's 'After The Final Rose' Replacement, And It Is...

Time for a change!

We have known for a while now that Chris Harrison was stepping back from his role of hosting The Bachelor‘s After The Final Rose — at least for this season, that is — and he’d instead be handing off the reins for the time being.

But we didn’t know who would actually be the replacement! Until now!

Related: Expect More ‘Appropriate Changes’ From ‘The Bachelor’ As They Try To Get This Right!

On Saturday afternoon, TV host, author, and former NFL football player Emmanuel Acho will be replacing Chris as the host of this season’s after show special!

The 30-year-old public figure announced as much on his Twitter and Instagram accounts on Saturday evening (below):

IT’S OFFICIAL: I’ve accepted the Rose & am honored to be hosting the @bachelorabc After the Final Rose this year. It’s been a pivotal season & this episode will be one of the most storied shows in its history. Empathy is needed and change is coming. See y’all then! ???? ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eWBXT6Kv6J — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) February 27, 2021

Wow!

And the show’s official account confirmed the announcement, as well (below):

.@EmmanuelAcho will be hosting #TheBachelor After the Final Rose on Monday, March 15 on ABC ???? pic.twitter.com/4jMO9WXkaY — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 27, 2021

What do U think, Perezcious readers?!

Do U like the pick?? Can Emmanuel replace Chris?! Could this be a forever thing??

Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN/Emmanuel Acho/Instagram]