The Bachelor Announces Chris Harrison's 'After The Final Rose' Replacement, And It Is...

Chris Harrison's replacement on this season's After The Final Rose Bachelor after show has been announced, and it's Emmanuel Acho!

Time for a change!

We have known for a while now that Chris Harrison was stepping back from his role of hosting The Bachelor‘s After The Final Rose — at least for this season, that is — and he’d instead be handing off the reins for the time being.

But we didn’t know who would actually be the replacement! Until now!

On Saturday afternoon, TV host, author, and former NFL football player Emmanuel Acho will be replacing Chris as the host of this season’s after show special!

The 30-year-old public figure announced as much on his Twitter and Instagram accounts on Saturday evening (below):

Wow!

And the show’s official account confirmed the announcement, as well (below):

What do U think, Perezcious readers?!

Do U like the pick?? Can Emmanuel replace Chris?! Could this be a forever thing??

Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN/Emmanuel Acho/Instagram]

Feb 27, 2021 16:44pm PDT

