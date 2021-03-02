Bachelor Fans React To The ‘Women Tell All’ Special -- How They Subtly Addressed The Chris Harrison Controversy & More!

Buckle up, Perezcious readers, as we’re about to dive into the wild ride that was The Bachelor’s Women Tell All special.

As you may know, there has been so much controversy and chaos surrounding the ABC reality series for the last two weeks. Between the Chris Harrison/Rachael Kirkconnell racism situation and the problematic Taylor Nolan tweets, we just can’t keep up anymore! Thus, it only makes sense that the franchise sprinkled in some more drama by having the women rehash all of the petty fights from the current season and also address Harrison’s appearance. And as you could probably guess, Bachelor Nation fans had a lot of strong opinions about last night’s episode!

Kicking off the show, the producers made it very clear that the event was filmed back on February 4, before the longtime host announced a temporary exit from the show following his controversial and shameful defense of Kirkconnell’s past racist actions. It was one of the first semi-acknowledgment from the producers about the terrible situation. However, the executive crew recently released a statement condemning the hate towards Rachel Lindsay. The 49-year-old also began the night, expressing:

“This was a truly wild season with more tears and controversy than ever before. We have an amazing Bachelor and an incredible group of women, so yeah, there’s bound to be drama and competition.”

Many viewers couldn’t hold back their thoughts on Twitter about the understatement of the century, saying his comments 100 percent did not age well.

ABC covering their asses #TheBachelor #WomenTellAll pic.twitter.com/bgQpOQ0dML — Hey Can I Steal Your For A Sec? (@CanIStealYou_) March 2, 2021

Chris Harrison: I’m so sorry you had to go through that Bachelor Producers: #TheBachelor #WomenTellAll pic.twitter.com/kPlZkAnnHj — W. E. B. Dem Bois (@WEB_DemBois) March 2, 2021

Fans also pointed out the irony in the Texas native’s goodbye at the end of the episode, when he said:

“Hopefully soon, we’ll all be together again.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is Chris Harrison’s final episode tonight… when you’re ready” … #TheBachelor #WomenTellAll — Beth ???? (@bethandbachelor) March 2, 2021

Another big moment the Women Tell All obviously needed to address was Anna Redman’s rumor about Brittney Galvin being a s*x worker — and the s*x-worker shaming that resulted from it. Even though Anna was sent home early for her actions, Brittney said there had been long-term ramifications:

“When I first got back, I didn’t even want to be around my family. It was really hard to even text my friends back, the first couple of weeks. When you Google my name now, the first 20 results are ‘The Bachelor contestant Brittany Galvin accused of being an escort.’”

She continued:

“There’s nothing wrong with that industry, but it’s not me. It’s hard. I didn’t sign up to get bullied, I didn’t sign up to get my name slandered. I signed up to meet my person, and this is forever going to be an association with my name. It’s just sh*tty that I’m going to have to constantly defend myself from this.”

Afterward, Anna owned up to what she did, blaming it largely on her insecurities. While some accepted her apology, other spectators believed it didn’t excuse what the contestant did and found it lack-luster.

“I would like to bring up Britney to the hot seat” Anna: #thebachelor #WomenTellAll pic.twitter.com/sgoQhWiDvH — Jaime Nizzo (@JmeNizz) March 2, 2021

Anna doesnt apologize to Brittany until the women tell all her apology was literally “I’m sorry…*laughs* this sucks” #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/bVW0Si2Vtg — Ikaraboutdrama (@ikaraboutdrama) March 2, 2021

There was also the moment when Anna referred to Chicago as a “small town” that had viewers reeling!

Social media users also couldn’t stand the Katie Thurston trash talk from some of Matt James‘ cast members, who thought the 30-year-old should have kept her mouth shut about the “toxic” environment in the house. WTF?!

Chelsea is attacking Katie for standing up to a bully?! Why Chelsea?! #WomenTellAll pic.twitter.com/yqIcFpKTEv — Amanda Gail (@amandagail200) March 2, 2021

Katie stood up for every girl in the house. The fact that all of them are attacking her is despicable #thebachelor #WomenTellAll pic.twitter.com/ptRmbXpGaP — Gillian Buettner (@gillianbuettner) March 2, 2021

trying to figure out how katie is being forced to defend herself more than victoria is right now #TheBachelor #WomenTellAll pic.twitter.com/TzRDJ1DYfC — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) March 2, 2021

Um so they are ganging up on the one person that spoke up on the bullying? #WomenTellAll pic.twitter.com/IdlH8DiN8b — Van3ssa03 (@Van3ssa031) March 2, 2021

However, the biggest disappointment of last night’s episode had to be when producers didn’t reveal who the next Bachelorette was! While many thought Katie would take the lead position, it seems some people online are also hoping for Abigail Heringer (duh!) or Serena Pitt.

Unpopular opinion…but I think Serena P would be a great #bachelorette she’s spunky, fun, emotionally intelligent and confident…just a thought! #bachelor #WomenTellAll pic.twitter.com/GCnPyG7mTO — Medium Rare (@canyoumutepls) March 2, 2021

Okay, guys, what was your favorite moment from the Women Tell All? Who do U hope to be the next Bachelorette? Let us know ALL of your thoughts in the comments (below)!

