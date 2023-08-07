Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe Splits From Fiancé Jason Tartick! Oh No!

Kaitlyn Bristowe is calling it quits with fiancé Jason Tartick.

The former Bachelorette star and her husband-to-be were planning their wedding and mapping out their future together, but now, that’s all for naught. The duo has sadly split up, according to a social media post penned by both of them together and shared via Instagram on Sunday. Ugh!

Of course, earlier this month, fans wondered whether there was trouble brewing between the two popular Bachelor Nation stars after the Canadian-born woman was spotted without her engagement ring. Now, sadly, we know that indeed there is a surprising and regrettable rift in their relationship.

As Bachelor Nation fans know, the 38-year-old Bristowe and her 34-year-old ex-fiancé didn’t actually meet on television. Kaitlyn was on Chris Soules‘ 2015 season of The Bachelor before spinning off to lead her own season of The Bachelorette the following year. Meanwhile, Jason was on Becca Kufrin‘s 2018 season of that show. But they found love after both had gone through the reality TV grind — only for it all to wash away now. So sad!!

In Sunday afternoon’s announcement, the duo opened by writing about their decision to split up:

“After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement. We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate.”

Then, they outlined how their pups Ramen and Pinot will continue to be cared for, while also revealing their plan to remain friends through the crushing split:

“Our dogs Ramen and Pinot will continue to be cared for together as brothers. While their humans are no longer romantically involved, we will love and take care of them together. Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us. We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other. It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die.”

They tried to end things on a positive note, too:

“We are beyond thankful for the memories made together, and for your support of us and the boys throughout the years. Moving forward we will always have that level of support for each other. We don’t know what the future holds so please try to hold space for us in your hearts.”

You can see that full post (below):

Our hearts break…

Hours after the announcement came down on IG, sending reality TV fans and followers into shock, Kaitlyn popped up on that social media site for more.

In a pair of IG Stories posts on Sunday evening, the former reality TV leading lady first offered up a tearful, emotional selfie with this message attached:

“See you soon. bye for now”

Then, in a second Stories post, she revealed that she was going to be taking a bit of a break from social media:

“If everyone can say some sort of prayer for both of our hearts we would love that. I just know social media can be awful so taking a little break.”

You can see those updates (below):

Totally understandable to see her emotional over all this and wanting a break to step away from the public chaos of the personal fallout.

We are sending our love to both Kaitlyn and Jason during this tough time.

Ugh. We HATE this! We loved them together. But hopefully they will one day heal and move on to find happiness in both of their respective lives!

