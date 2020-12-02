Bachelorette Alum Ryan Sutter Details His 'Frustrating' Mysterious Illness

With coronavirus case numbers worse than ever in the US, health — and the possibility of sickness — is on the forefront of all of our minds.

The same can be said for Ryan Sutter, but unfortunately, even COVID-19 can’t provide answers to his mysterious condition. The reality star’s wife Trista Sutter opened up about his ongoing health issues earlier this week, and now the man himself is providing his own perspective.

Related: Arie Luyendyk Jr. In Quarantine After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

In a series of Instagram posts on Tuesday, the Bachelorette alum shared details of his battle with the unknown illness, writing about the very start of it all with some “backstory”:

“In February I started my fire career over and began an 18 week fire academy with Denver Fire. Towards the end of that process I felt more and more worn out and began feeling occasional ‘flu like’ symptoms. I was tested for COVID multiple times but never tested positive. I completed the academy and believed/hoped I would begin to recover and feel better. It’s been five months now and, if anything, I feel worse.”

Ryan continued:

“Though I am functional and continue to work my regular fire schedule, I am experiencing a battery of symptoms which include: fatigue – sometimes almost paralyzing, deep body and muscle aches, fevers, night sweats, full body itching with no rash, headaches, neck and throat swelling, congestion, light headedness, nausea, and just general all around not feeling good.”

Explaining some of the inconclusive tests he’s taken and results received (“several blood tests and a CT scan” and “a high ANA Titer and low WBC”), he went on:

“I am not taking any medications, maintain a healthy diet and am doing my best to get rest. Most days I feel about 70%. Somedays I feel a bit better and somedays I can barely get out of bed. I don’t believe I have anything contagious as no one else in my family has been sick nor has anyone I have worked with or associated with been sick.”

Relating his own “unknown illness” to others struggling to find a diagnosis, the 46-year-old expressed hope that sharing his story could be useful to those in similar situations. He shared:

“The struggle to find answers in the medical world and support through the insurance industry is frustrating and lacking. One must truly and persistently advocate for himself/herself if they hope to find answers or, at the very least, rule out possibilities. I am concerned that we are bearing witness to the effects of our lifestyles and the relative lack of understanding as to how we live on a daily basis influences our health and well being and the health and well being of others?”

Related: Selena Gomez’s Kidney Transplant Jokes Edited Out Of Saved By The Bell Reboot

He concluded by expressing gratitude for the “outpouring of support,” and said:

“I have spent the better part of my life challenging my personal limits. As a result I feel well prepared to take on my current health situation. I have a strong support group and the best wife in the world. Please don’t worry about me. I will be fine. If you must worry, worry about each other. Support each other. Be there for each other. … I can not imagine the healing power that amount of love and caring would have on the world should we all choose to apply it? Maybe let’s find out…”

What a difficult situation — as if being ill isn’t hard enough, not knowing how to treat it is even more frightening, frustrating, and demoralizing. We hope that by sharing his story with the world, Ryan has opened the door to finally getting answers.

[Image via Ryan Sutter/Instagram]