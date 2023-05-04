Bam Margera Claims He Was 'Never Legally' Married To Nicole Boyd -- See Her Response!

Bam Margera just dropped some major dirt about his marriage to Nicole Boyd! The question is… is it even real?

In court documents acquired by People Tuesday, the Jackass alum claimed he was actually “never legally” married to Nikki! WHAT?! We’re talking about the mother of his child, Phoenix Wolf Margera, whom the two are currently in the midst of a custody battle over. And now he’s saying they were never really married anyway??

Bam is attempting to dismiss Nikki’s February request for legal separation, noting in the legal docs:

“Boyd and I have never been married, legally or otherwise. To my knowledge, Boyd has never legally changed her name in any state to ‘Nicole Margera.’ Every driver’s license or other form of identification I have seen Boyd possess bears the name ‘Nicole Boyd.’”

As you likely know, Nicole filed for legal separation in the state of California back in February, asking for spousal support and for her legal fees to be covered, which Bam is now claiming was “in part, for the purpose of filing these actions in California to take advantage of the putative marriage laws that exist in California but not Pennsylvania.”

He claimed in his court docs that the two always resided in Pennsylvania, but that Boyd would sometimes travel to California during “turbulent” times in their relationship:

“Boyd and I both resided in Pennsylvania from about 2010 to 2021. During these eleven (11) years, Boyd and I would occasionally travel outside of the state of Pennsylvania for business or vacation, however, we always maintained our domicile in Pennsylvania. My relationship with Boyd has been turbulent and unstable from the beginning and we have taken breaks from the relationship on numerous occasions. During these breaks Boyd would leave my home and go stay with her family in California. However, Boyd would always come back to Pennsylvania soon thereafter and we would resume our dating relationship.”

He added that after they split, and she moved to California full-time, only then did she file her request “under a false name” of Nicole Margera. He did, however, acknowledge the two took part in a wedding in Reykjavik, Iceland in 2013 — but says it was a “faux [wedding] ceremony.” It’s unclear if they ever acquired a US wedding license. He wrote in the filings:

“I fully knew and understood that Boyd and I were not married. Boyd told me that she also knew and understood that we were not married.”

Whoa. Is this true??

Not according to Nikki! Her attorney, David Glass, told Page Six Tuesday:

“As an initial matter, it was not until just recently that Nikki had ever heard Bam’s claim that they were never married. She was told that the wedding would occur in Iceland and that it was all taken care of. She had a wedding ceremony, and then returned to the U.S. and lived like a married couple with Bam for years.”

They really were together such a long time — and yes, living as husband and wife…

The legal representative added that Nikki believed “in good faith” they were indeed married, and should subsequently be considered a “putative spouse,” where under California law, would entitle her to a “division of property and spousal support, in addition to child custody and support” whether they were wed in a legal ceremony or not.

Such a suddenly tricky case! Oof!

Elsewhere, Bam added that Boyd’s “numerous false statements” during January and February of this year were “hurtful and untrue.” He explained:

“Boyd’s statements alleged that I had not helped financially support my son and had refused to provide any future help. These statements were deeply hurtful and untrue as I have made multiple attempts to ensure that my son has been financially supported.”

Legally we obviously have no idea who’s right. But obviously Bam has been on a downward spiral slapping away everyone trying to give him a helping hand — including his family. We’ll just have to see what the courts say, we guess.

