Bam Margera Is Married AGAIN Amid Ongoing Troubles!

Bam Margera is officially a married man! AGAIN!

Five months after the Jackass alum and his blushing bride Dannii Marie got engaged, the pair are officially Mr. and Mrs. Margera! Bam’s manager Mike Quinn told TMZ on Wednesday that the lovebirds said “I do” on Tuesday in Socorro County, New Mexico. Apparently, they were already there shooting Dannii’s new movie Collecting Souls… So it sounds like they decided to mix business with pleasure.

The outlet reported that the spouses held their ceremony at the Val Verde Historic Hotel, but that NO family was in attendance — only cast and crew members from the set of the movie! But don’t worry, Bam took to Instagram on Wednesday to assure family that they WILL be able to bear witness to his and Dannii’s love, just a little bit later! He wrote:

“To all family and friends there will be a November wedding in Pennsylvania for everyone with a @yelawolf performance! Amore ad lunam! Everyone is invited except Paul (head)”

The 44-year-old’s marriage comes amid a nasty separation and custody battle with his ex Nikki Boyd, whom he says he was actually “never legally” married to when they were together. But now, a new beginning! Thoughts on Bam’s big news?? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

