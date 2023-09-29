Bam Margera Gets A Britney Spears-Inspired Tattoo?!

Bam Margera has some new ink on his body — this time, it appears to be inspired by the one and only Britney Spears?!

According to a video posted on Instagram this week, the 44-year-old television personality went to First Hand Tattoo in Pennsylvania to get a new neck tattoo, and it paid homage to the pop sensation’s song Oops I Did It Again. But instead of including the lyrics of the song inked on his skin, he got the phrase, “Oops they did it to me too!” along with a smiley face and Britney’s name with a heart drawn on too. Wow…

Why that inneresting tattoo? Well, it seems to be a reference to his several stints in rehab amid his ongoing battle with addiction. Bam explained in the clip that he’s “been through the ringer with the longest Florida shuffle, which means if the interventionist knows you have insurance money they’ll find reasons to keep you there forever – so Britney Spears … I’m on your level.”

For those who don’t know, the “Florida shuffle” is basically when people who struggle with addiction and have good health insurance in the state constantly get sent to different rehab facilities or sober living centers, which allows the places to repeatedly bill the person’s insurance companies and reap the profits. So the Jackass star seems to believe this is what is happening to him and is pointing out what he feels are similarities between his situation and Britney’s time in her conservatorship. Hmm. You can check it out (below):

