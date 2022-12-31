Got A Tip?

Barbara Walters

Oprah Winfrey, Rosie O’Donnell, Reese Witherspoon, & More Mourn The Loss Of Legendary Journalist Barbara Walters

The journalism world lost a legend this week.

Barbara Walters passed away at the age of 93. According to TMZ, the trailblazing news anchor died at her home in New York City on Friday. Her rep Cindi Berger said in a statement to People:

“Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived a big life. She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women.”

Heartbreaking. Since the news of Barbara’s death broke, many people took to social media to remember her, including some of her former co-hosts from The View. Meghan McCain wrote:

“Barbara Walters will always be known as a trail blazer. Her hard hitting questions & welcoming demeanor made her a household name and leader in American journalism. Her creation of The View is something I will always be appreciative of. Rest in peace you will forever be an icon.”

Debbie Matenopoulos shared a throwback picture with Barbara on Instagram Stories, writing:

“You single handedly changed my life and the life of every other female journalist by leading the way for us all. May you rest in peace and in power and beauty you amazing woman!”

Lisa Ling then expressed:

“You paved the way for all of us, dear Barbara. What an honor it has been to know you and to have been the beneficiary of your titanic spirit and wisdom.”

 

Rosie O’Donnell shared a video on Instagram and recalled some fond memories she had with her former colleague, adding:

“Although 93, who wouldn’t take that, what a long, eventful, and legendary life she had … May she rest in peace, and may everyone remember what barrier she broke down for women. She really did, she was the first, and will always be remembered.”

 

Meanwhile, Oprah Winfrey praised the newscaster for paving the way for her and many other women in the industry,

“Without Barbara Walters there wouldn’t have been me—nor any other woman you see on evening, morning, and daily news. She was indeed a Trailblazer. I did my very first television audition with her in mind the whole time. Grateful that she was such a powerful and gracious role model. Grateful to have known her. Grateful to have followed in her Light.”

Reese Witherspoon called Barbara “a legend and a trailblazer” on Twitter, adding:

Barbara Walters always exuded intelligence and grace in every encounter. Her curiosity and kindness came through in every interview. Every time I was interviewed by her, I felt her genuine warmth. Sending so much love to her family and fans.”

Without a doubt, Barbara has impacted so many people throughout her long and impressive career. We are keeping Barbara’s loved ones in our thoughts during this difficult time. Rest in peace. You can see some more of the tributes to the iconic reporter (below):

Dec 31, 2022 07:09am PDT

