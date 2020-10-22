Celebs Are OBSESSED Over White Fox Loungewear!

Amidst the current pandemic, loungewear has absolutely taken over celebrity closets. The red carpet gown and little black dress have been replaced, and celebrities have taken comfy, casual tees and sweatpants from White Fox and have transformed them into normal, everyday streetwear fashion!

One thing setting loungewear apart from red carpet attire is the fact that celebrities seamlessly intermix luxury lounge pieces by brands like Balenciaga, Yeezy, Off-White, Gucci with more attainably priced loungewear like White Fox. White Fox is an Australian e-commerce, fast-fashion brand that always stays with the current fashion trends and keeps their shoppers looking stylish and chic in all of their collections, from loungewear to ready-to-wear, swimwear and activewear.

White Fox has seriously stepped up their loungewear collection, especially with their new Essentials Collection which just dropped on their website. Their Essentials Collection features cool, sporty lounge staples in a color palette you simply won’t want to take off.

Celebrities have already been filling their carts with White Fox loungewear and White Fox Essentials to give as holiday gifts to their celeb friends and family members as well!

Some of the top celebrities who have been seen wearing White Fox’s loungewear include: Kendall Jenner, Demi Lovato, Adriana Lima, Chantel Jeffries, Addison Rae, Gabrielle Union-Wade, Romee Strijd, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes and Nicole Williams; just to name a few.

White Fox makes it possible to look and dress like your favorite celebrity, without breaking the bank!

Take a look (below)!

[Image via Instagram]