Adriana Lima Hits Back With Surprising Explanation After Fans Wonder If She Got Plastic Surgery!

Adriana Lima is shutting critics down.

The former Victoria’s Secret model stepped out on The Hunger Games: The Ballad of the Songbirds & Snakes red carpet in El Lay on Tuesday, stunning in a long sleeve black mini dress with red accents and red heels to match. She paired the look with slicked back locks and red lips, showing fans she hasn’t lost her it girl touch. See (below):

The sad truth, though: there’s always going to be critics…

Following her appearance, the Brazilian model was bombarded with critical comments picking apart her fuller looking face, with some suggesting she’d undergone some cosmetic procedures. But on Wednesday, she clapped back in the most candid way possible. The 42-year-old took to Instagram to share a makeup-free Story selfie, succinctly sharing that her look is the result of mom duties:

“The face of a tired mom of one teenage girl, two pre-teens, one active boy, a 1 year old learning to walk, and three dogs… thanks for your concern”

Sounds like she’s got a lot on her plate… Innerestingly enough, though, she didn’t actually deny any cosmetic procedure rumors — just cleverly deflected.

Adriana shares Valentina, 14, and Sienna, 11, with ex-husband Marko Jarić, while she also helps care for boyfriend Andre Lemmers‘ kids, Miah and Lupo. She also welcomed son Cyan last year with Andre.

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Are you with her on calling out the trolls??

