Adriana Lima Was 'Shocked' When She Saw THOSE Red Carpet Pictures: 'That's Not Me'

Adriana Lima is reflecting on THOSE red carpet pics.

Last month, the former Victoria’s Secret model popped up at the Los Angeles premiere of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes with her husband Marko Jarić and their kids, but she was definitely the center of attention. At the time, fans claimed she looked different, theorizing she’d undergone cosmetic procedures as she appeared to have a fuller looking face. And it sounds like she doesn’t necessarily disagree that her appearance was eye-catching…

Earlier this month, the 42-year-old spoke with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia about the wave of criticism she received online following her appearance — but says it didn’t get to her:

“It did not bother me at all. I’m very strong that way, and honestly, I looked at myself before I stepped out and I was feeling great. I was with my children, and they looked at me and were like, ‘Mom! You look so beautiful!’”

Confidence is key! And her kiddos sound SO sweet! However, she admitted when she saw the red carpet photos, she couldn’t even believe the person she was looking at was herself:

“I was in shock when I saw them. I was like ‘that’s not me’. Everything was strange because I don’t see myself like that. I still don’t see myself like that.”

But by “that,” it sounds like she means older… Not cosmetically altered. She explained:

“You can see yourself differently. I didn’t get offended or anything, though — I was laughing. The point is, I am not 16 years old. I started modeling at 16 but I will never be 16 again. I’m 42 and I’m the happiest I’ve been; the happiest with myself. I embrace my age and I will not change for anyone.”

So… She cites her appearance as age — not fillers, like fans suspected!

As far as the industry goes, Adriana says she’s happy to see woman “being celebrated in every stage” of life, as her oldest daughter, Valentina, 14, wants to be a model:

“I’m happy to see that change because one of my daughters wants to be a model. And I felt very sad that she, as a model, would be celebrated for only a certain time frame of her life. I think that every stage is a beautiful time and I’m loving that fashion is now embracing that.”

She believes there’s still room for more change, though:

“I don’t think we’re [totally] moving away from ‘thin, young and beautiful’; I think that the world is creating space for everyone — and everyone with their uniqueness is being celebrated. I think there is beauty in every stage of a woman and man’s life and it’s wonderful to see that there can be space for everybody.”

She’s not wrong! See her cover (below):

What do you think of her response, Perezcious readers? Let us know down in the comments (below)…

