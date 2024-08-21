Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's Marital Issues Started RIGHT After Their Wedding -- On Their Italian Honeymoon!

Were Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez doomed from the start?

As more divorce deets emerge surrounding the exes, we’re hearing just how early marriage issues apparently began bubbling up for the pair. On Wednesday, an insider told Page Six Bennifer’s woes can be traced all the way back to their honeymoon! In case you forgot, the pair had their second marriage ceremony — the big one — in Georgia in August of 2022, and then jetted off to Lake Como, Italy. And on that trip, Ben quickly realized how in over his head he was, per the source:

“He was unhappy with paparazzi following them. [Jennifer] is an international superstar, and he acted like it came as a surprise that they would be followed around.”

Yikes…

Ben’s reluctance to be in the spotlight — despite his profession — is something he’s been pretty consistently vocal about. He’s just more of a private dude, and that’s hard when you’re with someone in the echelon J.Lo’s in! We mean, he’s SUPER famous, too, but Jennifer definitely seems to enjoy it more.

The insider added that on the trip, the couple “would barely speak to each other during what was supposed to be the happiest time of their life.” Not a great start!

Another factor in their rift allegedly had to do with Ben’s sobriety. Apparently, the Justice League star began to get cold feet on the relationship once his lifestyle change “started to settle in with normality.” The source dished:

“He was just getting sober … He was in a vulnerable state, and whatever their chemistry played into that … He was in this frenzied, excitable state.”

So all that whirlwind romance stuff wasn’t how he genuinely felt?? Damn, that’s cold. No wonder why the Let’s Get Loud singer felt so humiliated by him later on! The insider added:

“He sold [Jennifer] on him being a changed man, and that lasted a very short time”

That’s actually really sad for J.Lo! She thought she was reuniting with the love of her life! And while Ben may have initially felt that way to some degree, it clearly began wearing off pretty quickly. And being constantly bombarded by paparazzi didn’t help whatsoever. The source added:

“He doesn’t want [the entourage] and all the drama that comes with that in his home.”

Yeesh. This is turning out to be quite the public and expensive wakeup call for him! Thoughts??

