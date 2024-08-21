How Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Kids Are REALLY Doing Amid Divorce!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially begun their legal divorce, and our hearts are going out to their kids.

Over the last two years of their marriage, the couple’s kids from previous relationships grew so close. Heck, one of Ben’s children was solo vacationing with their stepmomma even amid the husband and wife’s separation! The bonds this family made were clearly VERY strong, which must make this split so difficult for the children.

Related: Madonna Shares Super Rare Photo With ALL SIX Kids! LOOK!

As Perezcious readers know, J.Lo shares 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Ben shares Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The kids have been a “top priority” to the performers through their romance struggles, TBF. But as we’ve seen with celebs in the past, kids often suffer the most in these kind of splits. So, how are they doing now that it’s really happening?

On Tuesday — right after the singer filed for divorce — a source told Page Six:

“His kids are taking it fine as are hers.”

Both families have faced divorces in the past, so this is nothing new. But that doesn’t make it any easier — especially since the kids were reportedly trying to parent-trap the couple back together this summer. That didn’t work and now they’re throwing in the towel, too! The insider added:

“Everybody is ready to move on.”

Oof.

It’ll be interesting to see if Ben and Jen try to stay in their ex’s kids’ lives. As mentioned, Jennifer spent a ton of time with Violet this summer, including during a vacation in the Hamptons. An insider previously told ET that the actors “are trying to make this transition as easy as possible and be gentle on their children. They don’t want to make things more upsetting than they already have been.” And this week, a source elaborated:

“[Jennifer and Violet] have gotten close throughout Jen and Ben’s relationship, and maintaining that closeness is important to everyone.”

The relationship is understandably “tricky” for the Air director — but not enough so that he was going to get in the way, the confidant continued:

“Ben certainly doesn’t want to cause any strain between Jen and Violet, and he is in support of them spending time together. It’s a little tricky for him, but both Jen and Ben want all their kids to be happy, regardless of the issues they are facing in their marriage.”

Now that divorce is upon them, though, we’d have to imagine it’s going to be more complicated to maintain these bonds. Especially if the exes end up feuding about their finances! We hope that if the kids want to, they’ll be able to keep close to their ex-step-parent and former step-siblings! Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]