Jennifer Garner Reveals Hardest Part About Raising Kids With Ben Affleck!

Jennifer Garner is opening up about the difficulties of parenthood.

During an interview with People published on Thursday, the Elektra star gushed over her three kids she shares with Ben Affleck… But there is ONE area of parenting that’s tough for her: taking a back seat and leaving some of the decision-making to them!

Related: 50 Cent Wants Full Custody Of Son After Baby Momma Was Named In Diddy Lawsuit!

She told the outlet her parents were kinda helicopter parents, too — and had a hard time backing away:

“I mean, my parents did too, and I’m so amazed by that. I have a really hard time not saying, ‘This is what I see you as,’ and ‘I think you should.’ I really have to sit on my hands.”

That’s pretty normal for any parent wanting to raise their kiddos right! But luckily, it sounds like her and Ben’s bunch are doing pretty well. She gushed:

“They’re really solid right now. I’m just watching them in this new phase of life where they’re figuring out who they’re going to be and what they’re going to study. And I’m so interested in them. All the time, I’m interested in everything about them.”

Awww!

Jen and Ben share daughters Violet, 18, and Seraphina, 15, and son Samuel, 12. They may both be movie stars, but it’s been nice to see how much parenting has always come first!

Back in October, the 13 Going on 30 actress told Access Hollywood finding a good balance between work and motherhood is important for her to maintain:

“In my world, the balance is sometimes I’m really fully all around, and sometimes I’m really, you know, not. And so, whatever it is, and however your balance looks, just give yourself some grace.”

Well, we’re sure having such a strong relationship with Ben makes things a bit easier! We wonder if he’s a helicopter parent, too…

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via NBC & Vanity Fair/YouTube]