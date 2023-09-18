Exes Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Spotted Hugging In Car! LOOK!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner may not have worked out romantically, but there’s definitely still love between them.

The former spouses were spotted sharing a sweet moment over the weekend, and we’re so here for it! In photos obtained by Page Six, you can see the one-time co-stars in the backseat of Ben’s rig — but get this: she leaned forward between him and their youngest daughter Seraphina, who sat in the passenger seat, to give him a big hug!

Related: Saint West Flips Off Paparazzi — And Kim Kardashian Scolds Him!

Awww!

It looked like he’d just picked up the two and was driving Jen back to her own vehicle in some sort of custody swap. The exes both smiled ear to ear as they embraced the touching moment, with Ben leaning in toward her shoulder. Divorced — but the love is still there. Not the romance, but the love. So nice to see, especially since this Bennifer share three kids: daughters Seraphina, 14, and Violet, 17, as well as 11-year-old son Samuel. It’s so healthy for them to see their parents love one another, even if they can’t be a couple anymore!

After the sweet moment, Jen stepped out in a casual white t-shirt and blue jeans. See (below):

Exes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner share intimate moment inside car together https://t.co/eSPbjugQBY pic.twitter.com/mmayeA3wqX — Page Six (@PageSix) September 18, 2023

Loves it!

Obviously this isn’t romantic at all. Jen has moved on with businessman John Miller, while Ben famously finally made it happen with Jennifer Lopez last year. And yes, J.Lo approves of his co-parenting dynamic. So we highly doubt the Love Don’t Cost A Thing singer would get at all suspicious these days, despite what happened back in the early 2000s with Jennifer 1.0 on the set of Daredevil! Or wait, was Garner actually Jennifer 2.0? Man, that’s confusing.

Anyway, it’s obviously all working for them! We’re so glad these two were able to put their kids first after everything they’ve been through. Keep showing ‘em how it’s done!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Bridow/MEGA/WENN]