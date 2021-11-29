Family & Charity! How Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Spent Their First Thanksgiving Reunited Couple!

We have to admit — this Thanksgiving, we were grateful to have Bennifer back!

It’s been less than a year since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got back together, but they’ve already given us a lot of great moments. From celebrating birthdays to trick-or-treating on Halloween, they’ve been attached at the hip. But last Thursday marked their first major holiday since they broke up back in 2004.

Related: J-Lo Reveals If She’ll Ever Remarry!

An insider told People:

“Jennifer flew back to L.A. from Vancouver to celebrate Thanksgiving with her kids and Ben. The last few weeks have been intense for her. … It’s been hard for her to be away from her kids and Ben. She is very much looking forward to a short break.”

Another source for E! News confirmed that the actress “was very excited” to return to the US and her man after being in Canada filming a new Netflix thriller The Mother. The insider shared:

“[Ben’s] mom joined them and they had a lot of low-key family time with both of their families together.”

They added:

“Jennifer enjoys the holidays and this was her first since she and Ben have been back together. She wanted to make it special for him and for the kids and to start new traditions.”

TMZ reported that the Justice League star hosted a food drive at his house over the weekend for the organization Rise Against Hunger. The lovebirds were photographed “hauling 50-pound sacks of rice and goods into the house” with their daughters (see the pics HERE). The couple topped off the holiday with some more PDA outside Wolfgang Puck‘s restaurant Spago in Beverly Hills on Saturday (check out those pics HERE).

Although we had heard that Bennifer were finding it “difficult for them to be apart” due to conflicting work schedules, a previous People source assured:

“They are making it work though. They are incredibly happy when they are together. It’s like the distance has made them appreciate their relationship even more. Jennifer keeps gushing about how amazing Ben is. He makes her very happy.”

The Turkey Day insider also dished:

“They are doing really well. Jennifer loves being with Ben. She feels it’s truly meant to be.”

Related: Ben GUSHES Over J-Lo In Rare Statement: ‘I Am In Awe’

The E! source agreed:

“They are stronger than ever and very much in love.”

Aww. Always nice to have someone to cozy up to during the holiday season. Can’t wait to see what Bennifer has in store for Christmas!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]