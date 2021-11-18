Jennifer Lopez Reveals If She’ll Ever Remarry!

Jennifer Lopez won’t ever give up!

The 52-year-old has had a tumultuous love life (all the history HERE), but now that she’s happier than ever with her beau Ben Affleck, are wedding bells soon to be ringing??

While promoting her new film, aptly titled Marry Me, the pop star answered the million-dollar question while appearing on Today on Thursday morning, sharing:

“Yeah, I guess. You know me, I’m a romantic. I always have been. I’ve been married a few times. I still believe in happily ever after for sure. One hundred percent.”

Ooooohhh, better start planning that proposal, Ben!!

J.Lo has been around the block when it comes to weddings and divorce. She first married Ojani Noa in 1997, but they split in early 1998. By 2001, she tied the knot with Cris Judd and they announced their separation one year later. Two years later, she married Marc Anthony, and they two share 13-year-old fraternal twins Max and Emme. After a seven-year marriage, they broke up in 2011. Earlier this year, she called things off with Alex Rodriguez, whom she was engaged to marry.

And, of course, she was once planning to marry Affleck, but the former “it” couple split before it was time to walk the aisle in 2004 — and he married a different Jen altogether. Now with Bennifer 2.0 back and better than ever, it seems like these two could finally make things official!!

According to an E! News source, the couple is “looking forward to their future together.” As they work on blending their families and make time to see each other during their busy schedules, the insider added:

“They are madly in love. Spending time in different cities during the week has made them miss each other like crazy and fall even more in love.”

But a second source thinks fans should hold off on the wedding excitement, dishing:

“They have been meshing their lives and families and don’t feel the need to get engaged yet or even tie the knot. They have both been there and don’t feel it’s necessary.”

We could see why they might not rush into anything again… But knowing their history, we wouldn’t be surprised if the Batman alum dropped to one knee sooner than expected.

Speaking of unexpected proposals, while chatting on the daytime show, the Shotgun Wedding star got candid about her new Valentine’s Day film — which somewhat mirrors her real life. Marry Me follows a famous singer who has been hitched more than once. When she’s supposed to tie the knot with her famous beau in front of a live audience, things go array, resulting in a spontaneous proposal to a stranger, played by Owen Wilson. Ch-ch-check out the trailer (below)!

Chatting about how art imitates life, Lopez teased:

“If you can’t laugh at yourself and just take it as it comes, I don’t think about those things. I feel like I’m a human being like everybody else. I’ve had my ups and downs, I’ve made mistakes and I’m really proud of where I’ve come to in my life and who I am as a person, as a mom and as an actor and as an artist. So, yeah, it’s okay, everybody’s got that.”

What a great outlook! Watch her full appearance on Today (below)!

“You know me, I’m a romantic.” –@JLo to @hodakotb on whether she would consider getting married again pic.twitter.com/kvpimNZp36 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 18, 2021

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Would U love to see Bennifer get engaged ASAP or rather they wait it out to make sure it’s definite this time?!

