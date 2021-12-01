Ben Affleck Talks 'Second Chances' Amid 'Beautiful' Rekindled Jennifer Lopez Romance: 'It's A Great Story'

Ben Affleck isn’t spilling all the tea about his rekindled relationship with Jennifer Lopez — but he’s willing to give us some droplets!

In a new interview with WSJ Magazine for their January 2022 issue, the Tender Bar star shared some thoughts about Bennifer 2.0, telling the mag he’s “very lucky” to have gotten a “second chance” with the superstar performer. Without giving too much away, he shared:

“I am very lucky in my life in that I have benefited from second chances, and I am aware that other people don’t even get first chances. I’ve had second chances in my career. I’ve had second chances as a human being.”

The 49-year-old continued by explaining that, while he doesn’t always get second chances, the times he does turn out to be “the defining aspects of [his] life.” He described:

“Life is difficult, and we are always failing and hopefully learning from those failures. The one thing you really need to avail yourself of the opportunities provided from that growth is the second chance. I’ve definitely tried to take advantage of that. I haven’t always been successful, but in cases in which I have, they’ve turned out to be the defining aspects of my life.”

Wow! We think it’s safe to say he’s including his reunion with J.Lo — whom he met on the set of Gigli in 2001 and was engaged to from 2002 to 2004 — in that life-changing category.

But who gave the second chance exactly? Ben didn’t exactly say. When asked about how the pair reunited — including who called who first — the Oscar winner remained tight-lipped. Instead, he offered:

“I can say that it’s definitely beautiful to me. And, you know, one of the things I really value across all facets of my life now is that it was handled in a way that reflected that. My life now reflects not just the person that I want to be, but the person that I really feel like I am — which is not perfect, but somebody who tries very hard and cares very much about being honest and authentic and accountable. It’s hard to say who benefits more, without going into gossipy detail.”

The director went on to confirm that although they wouldn’t be sharing their love story with the world anytime soon, it is a “great story.” He noted:

“I could just say that I feel great about being very healthy. And it is a good story. It’s a great story. And, you know, maybe one day I’ll tell it. I’ll write it all out. And then I’ll light it on fire… But tell your wife to imagine the best story, and I’m sure that’s the true version.”

And while Benny wants to keep the deetz of their romance private for now, he did hint that a future wedding was definitely in the cards, explaining:

“Only in the last four years have I been able to not be so terrified, because I recognize I won’t die without work. The most important thing is being a good father. The second most important thing is to be a good man. And a good person. And, ostensibly, you know, a good husband. Hopefully.”

