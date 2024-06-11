Neighbors Shocked As Tori Spelling & Fam Leave Rental Home -- Littering Curb With Ruined Furniture

Tori Spelling and her brood have officially vacated their beautiful Los Angeles rental… But the condition they reportedly left it in is anything but pretty!

Seven months after moving into the upscale $15,000-a-month Woodland Hills rental with her five kids, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum has made her way out — but not without leaving a literal trail of wreckage behind!

Related: Kristin Cavallari Says She Was Scary Thin For Years — ‘Down To 102’ Lbs!

On Monday, DailyMail.com reported that Tori and the kids, Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7, absolutely TRASHED the place. In photos obtained by the outlet, you can see a disassembled (and supposedly “soiled”?) sectional couch, ripped cushions, an animal cage, toys, loads of black trash bags, and more LITTERING the curb for trash pickup outside of the home. See (below):

Tori Spelling, 51, vacates $15K-per-month LA rental with her kids after seven months – but not before trashing the property and dumping soiled furniture and broken toys on street https://t.co/sh5Sy49Obs pic.twitter.com/tn98TNyjAG — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) June 11, 2024

Whoa!!!

Neighbors are NOT happy — and say inside the home ain’t much better. One told the outlet:

“Let’s just say I doubt she’ll be getting her security deposit back.”

DAMN.

Back in February, it was reported Tori had to dole out $7,500 to secure her stay at the fully furnished residence. The neighbor added:

“I’d be shocked if that covered all the damages. It would cost at least that much to just replace the two couches. And look at all the workers here trying to get it back to they way it was before she moved in.”

Yikes.

As for the specific condition of the home, the neighbor claimed:

“The smell of urine is everywhere, on the couch cushions and inside the home. There are marks all over the walls, from who knows what. It’s completely trashed. Just look at the big dumpster they had to bring in. It’s been filled up several times since she moved out on June 1.”

WTF. We hope the smell of urine is from pets, not people… Back in November, Tori’s ex-husband Dean McDermott revealed to the outlet a major wedge between them was a pig, chicken, and dogs all sharing their bedroom space. He complained the animals all kept having accidents — and it sounds like he may have been telling the all-too-smelly truth! Tori has admitted to being a hoarder… is this part of that problem??

It’s not clear where Tori and the kids are headed next. But these headlines can’t be good for their background check on the next place!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Drop ‘em in the comments down below.

[Images via The Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]