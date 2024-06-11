Jennifer Lopez Desperate To 'Save Face' And Not Have Ben Affleck Marriage Turn Into 4th Divorce! But He Told Her...

Jennifer Lopez is “desperate” to save her relationship with Ben Affleck — mostly because she doesn’t want to go through another divorce!

Earlier this month, Radar Online learned that J.Lo is doing everything in her power to prevent a fourth divorce in her life. Only her estranged hubby seems determined to end things! An insider shared:

“She’s desperate to save the relationship, not just because she loves him, but she also wants to save face, from having a fourth failed marriage. Their final days and nights together were excruciatingly difficult. She begged Ben for a second chance, but he said no.”

Oh, no…

Sources also noted that it has been “humiliating” for Jennifer and Ben to deal with the constant headlines about their failed romance, which were only made worse by the fact that the Good Will Hunting alum refused to join his wife on her Atlas press tour as the breakup rumors first picked up traction.

But while Ben is supposedly so against a “second chance,” he hasn’t completely cut the singer out of his life… yet! They’ve been seen attending family events (though only after arriving separately and avoiding PDA), and the actor just spent four hours with his ex at their marital home over the weekend! Sure, they could’ve just been going over plans to sell the property, or maybe it was progress? Till we hear that divorce announcement, we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed!

FWIW, sources close to the situation also denied Radar Online‘s report. So, perhaps there’s some hope things aren’t as bad as they seem…

Thoughts? Why do you think Ben would be so against working through their issues? Let us know (below)!

