Jennifer Garner 'Wants The Best' For Ben Affleck -- And Here's Why She Thinks That Means Staying With J.Lo!

Jennifer Garner is still holding out hope for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

While the married couple’s relationship may be crumbling, Ben’s ex-wife is standing guard encouraging him to put the pieces back together before it’s too late. On Tuesday, an insider told People that the Elektra star “wants the best for” for the father of her children. And it sounds like she believes the best thing for him is being with J.Lo!

Why?? Because if he’s happy and healthy, then he’s a better dad for their three children! The source dished:

“She wants him happy and healthy so he can be the best dad possible.”

The exes share Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12. Raising three kids is a lot of work for the exes! And J.Lo keeps him better at it?

Apparently, Jen “likes that [Lopez] lives a healthy lifestyle and supports Ben’s sobriety” and of course “Jen wants that for Ben.” Well, considering Ben’s past issues with alcohol abuse, being with someone as healthy as J.Lo is probably a pretty great thing.

This all comes after an insider told Us Weekly last week that the Peppermint star “is encouraging Ben to work on his marriage to Jen,” and that she and the Jenny from the Block singer have been in touch about it. Sounds like the Jens are all in Ben’s corner.

Well, Jennifer certainly knows her ex-husband well… Maybe he SHOULD follow her advice!

