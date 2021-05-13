Paparazzi Call Cops After Spotting Intruder Outside Of Ben Affleck’s Home

Ben Affleck may have to thank the paparazzi after they caught a man disguised as a security guard jumping the gate outside of his El Lay mansion.

According to Page Six, photographers were waiting near the Pacific Palisades home to hopefully catch a peek at the actor and Jennifer Lopez when they spotted the intruder and called police. Footage taken had shown a masked man wearing a dark jacket with the word “Security” in gold lettering on it climbing down the fence at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday. The trespasser then nonchalantly walked away before supposedly fleeing on a bicycle in an unknown direction.

So scary! But can we also talk about the gall of this guy! Did he not even check the perimeter for the paps before attempting a home invasion?! The person really should have known a ton of camera people might have been staking out Ben’s place for some exclusive Bennifer pics since they are such a hot topic right now. Not that we are condoning this AT ALL, but at least do the work if you’re going to do something like this in broad daylight.

About 15 minutes later, two cops were seen entering the property through the same gate, as well as a larger gate attached to the driveway to complete a trespass investigation. No arrests have been made since the incident, E! News reported, but you can take a look at the images and clip HERE.

It’s unclear if Affleck had been in the home at the time of the incident. As we previously reported, he had been on a romantic trip in Montana with J.Lo last week. However, the 51-year-old singer has reportedly traveled back to Miami for another engagement. Ahem, business engagement.

The former couple stunned fans after they first reunited outside of Lopez’s pad following her recent split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. A source close to the Selena actress told E! how the duo has naturally eased back into the flow of things, explaining:

“They have been in touch here and there throughout the years. Ben reached out to her to see how she was doing, and they had dinner together a few times within this last month. It’s natural between them and the chemistry is unreal. They picked up where they last left off and are enjoying each other’s company right now.”

A different insider confessed to the publication that “Ben definitely pursued” Jen, and they “are talking and plan to see each other again.” Here’s hoping since everyone is obsessed with the early aughts nostalgia we are getting from them!

Let’s just not get too obsessed. Trying to break into someone’s property is NOT okay.

[Image via Patricia Schlein/WENN]